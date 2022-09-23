Kwarteng ‘betting the house’ with plan that puts debt on ‘unsustainable’ path

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kwarteng ‘betting the house’ with plan that puts debt on ‘unsustainable’ path

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 3:43 pm Updated: September 23, 2022, 4:58 pm
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is ‘betting the house’ according to the Institute of Fiscal Studies (PA)

Kwasi Kwarteng is “betting the house” and putting national debt on an “unsustainable rising path” with vast tax cuts that only benefit those earning more than £155,000, according to the Institute of Fiscal Studies.

The respected financial think tank accused the Chancellor of detailing the biggest package of cuts in 50 years “without even a semblance of an effort to make the public finance numbers add up”.

Director Paul Johnson gave a scathing assessment of the Chancellor’s economic strategy that included nearly £45 billion a year in tax cuts and a huge hike in borrowing.

Despite the reversal of national insurance hike and the reduction of the lower band of income tax, the IFS said the changes would leave the “vast majority of income tax payers paying more tax” by 2025/26 due to Conservative announcements made during and before Friday’s “mini-budget”.

Only those with incomes over at least £155,000 will be net beneficiaries of the changes made during the current Parliament, with the richest benefiting from measures including the abolition of the highest income tax rate.

The “biggest losers” in cash terms will be those earning between £63,000 and £125,000, the IFS said.

Mr Johnson accused the Chancellor of being willing to “gamble with fiscal sustainability in order to push through these huge tax cuts” and warned the Bank of England will likely further increase interest rates in response.

The economist also warned of “worrying” signs that the markets are unimpressed by the announcement, with the pound further plummeting.

Mr Johnson suggested the dramatic change in direction might give longer-serving Cabinet ministers who had been committed to fiscal responsibility “whiplash”.

The Treasury says more than £70 billion of increased borrowing will pay for the tax cuts and the IFS warns borrowing could remain well over £110 billion even after the end of the massive energy support scheme.

POLITICS Budget
(PA Graphics)

Mr Johnson said the plan “seems to be to borrow large sums at increasingly expensive rates, put government debt on an unsustainable rising path, and hope that we get better growth”.

“Mr Kwarteng has shown himself willing to gamble with fiscal sustainability in order to push through these huge tax cuts,” Mr Johnson said.

“He is willing to shrug off the risks of inflation, and to invite significantly higher interest rates.

“Early signs are that the markets – who will have to lend the money required to plug the gap in the government’s fiscal plans – aren’t impressed. This is worrying.”

Mr Johnson also warned that it was “inconceivable” that further public spending was not being announced, unless the Government will allow a “further deterioration” in public services.

“Presumably this Government would borrow for that also. Mr Kwarteng is not just gambling on a new strategy, he is betting the house,” Mr Johnson said.

