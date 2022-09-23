Public health messages to those at risk from Covid must improve, say MSPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Public health messages to those at risk from Covid must improve, say MSPs

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 12:02 am
MSPs have voiced concerns about coronavirus messaging (Andrew Milligan/PA)
MSPs have voiced concerns about coronavirus messaging (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A Holyrood committee has said the Government must improve its public health communications for those at the highest risk of coronavirus.

The Covid-19 Recovery Committee said those previously on the Highest Risk List have reportedly received “mixed messages” on whether they continue to be at risk.

Some have not been prioritised for vaccines and new treatments, MSPs said.

MSPs on the committee have written to Public Health Minister Maree Todd with a number of recommendations.

Scottish Parliament
MSPs have written to minister Maree Todd (Fraser Bremner)

The letter said: “The committee heard concerns about the discontinuation of the Highest Risk List with those on the list reportedly receiving mixed messages about whether they were at risk or not.

“The committee heard that many had not been prioritised for vaccination, and were not eligible for new treatments, despite evidence showing they still had elevated risks.”

The committee’s inquiry also voiced concern about the low uptake of the vaccine in Polish and Gypsy/Traveller communities.

Committee convener Siobhian Brown said: “Many individuals at highest risk in Scotland felt let down by the Scottish Government’s Covid-19 public health communications, confused and unsure about where to find reliable information.

“It was deeply concerning to hear that many of those who were at the highest clinical risk, as well as unpaid carers, viewed public health messaging as mixed or unclear and felt that their concerns were not being addressed.

“The Scottish Government must continue to learn from the lived experience of individuals and communities during the earlier stages of the pandemic and adapt public health messaging during the recovery phase to make sure that no one is left behind.

“By putting the inquiry recommendations into practice, the Scottish Government can help people prepare for winter and better prepare communication strategies for any possible future pandemics.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are reviewing the points made in the Committee’s letter and will respond in due course.

“We have for some time now been asking people who were previously on the Highest Risk List to follow the same advice as the rest of the population unless advised otherwise by their own GP or specialist clinician.

“The end of Scotland’s Highest Risk List on May 31 came after publication of a clinical review of the scientific evidence that has emerged over the last two years in relation to each of the groups originally considered to be at highest risk from Covid-19.

“Before it ended, Scotland’s chief medical officer wrote to everyone on the Highest Risk List to set out the reasons for this and to reassure them that we are able to rapidly and more accurately identify those at highest risk for advice and communications should we need to in future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Prime Minister Liz Truss (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Truss defends tax cuts in pursuit of ‘decade of dynamism’
Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria are greeted by Labour supporters as they arrive at the Pullman Hotel Liverpool ahead of the Labour Party conference (Peter Byrne/PA)
Starmer: Let’s set out alternative to Tories’ casino economics at conference
Local residents collect wood for heating from a destroyed school where Russian forces were based, in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Nuclear attack would cause ‘political destruction for Russia’, says aid worker
Several charities have criticised the government over its mini-Budget (PA)
Government launched ‘attack on nature’ with mini-budget, conservationists warn
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (PA)
Government dismisses criticism of tax cuts as ‘politics of envy’
Improving pay for NHS workers is ‘one of the next big battles’ trade unions face, Unite’s Scottish secretary Pat Rafferty said (Victoria Jones/PA)
Union preparing for ‘next big battle’ over NHS pay, conference told
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel on Thursday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More than 600 people cross the Channel in small boats
Paul Urey went to Ukraine as an aid worker (Family handout/PA)
‘Closure’ for Paul Urey’s family as fundraiser to bring body home exceeds £8,000
Labour has pledged to set up specialist rape courts to speed up justice for victims and provide them with dedicated support (PA)
Labour promises specialist rape courts to fast-track cases and support victims
Home Secretary Suella Braverman arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Home Secretary: ‘Common sense policing’ must come first over ‘symbolic gestures’

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University has been ranked 13th in the Guardian's league table. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide
The North Hop craft spirits and food festival at P&J Live, Aberdeen. In picture is: Kelsey Simpson, Emma Jones, Jordan Jones, Holly Cameron. All pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
An owl has been calling at Rab's of an evening.
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
MSPs have voiced concerns about coronavirus messaging (Andrew Milligan/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
CR0038228 Highland League game of the day between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers. Scott Barbour, centre, has a shot for Fraserburgh against Brora Pictures by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks