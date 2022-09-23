Support services for victims of county lines exploitation given funding boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Support services for victims of county lines exploitation given funding boost

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 12:03 am
The money will go towards providing a rescue service and specialist one-to-one support for victims (Alamy/PA)
The money will go towards providing a rescue service and specialist one-to-one support for victims (Alamy/PA)

The Home Office has allocated up to £5 million to support victims of county lines exploitation over the next three years.

Hundreds of victims will be helped to escape drug gangs following the expansion of support services in London, the West Midlands, Merseyside and Greater Manchester.

These are the largest exporting areas for county lines activity, which involves drug trafficking operations in which children or vulnerable adults are groomed to run drugs from one city to other parts of the country.

The money will go towards providing a rescue service and specialist one-to-one support for victims.

The one-to-one specialist support service is for young people under 25 and will be delivered by not-for-profit organisation Catch22.

The service will safely make contact with young people who have been referred by safeguarding partners, such as the police and children’s services, and work with them to exit their involvement in county lines activity.

If under-25s are identified outside of their home towns, the rescue service will be deployed to bring them home safely.

The service will also offer mental health support and counselling to the young people and their families, to help deal with the trauma of their experiences.

Home Office minister Jeremy Quin said: “I want victims of exploitation to know that we are on their side – and that there is a way out, a brighter future available.

“Since 2019, the Government’s County Lines Programme has shut down 2,400 lines, made over 8,000 arrests and engaged more than 9,500 individuals through safeguarding interventions.

“These services will be relentless in their focus to carve out safe routes home for young people in danger and tear them away from the grip of these merciless county lines gangs, opening up their futures once more.”

As part of the support package, funding will also be allocated to the confidential and anonymous helpline SafeCall, which helps victims of county lines exploitation.

The service is delivered across England and Wales by Missing People and has supported 480 young victims since it was established in 2017.

Chief executive at Catch22, Naomi Hulston, said: “For children and young people who are victims of county lines activity, the impact on their lives – and the lives of those around them – is devastating.

“We know that grooming techniques are becoming more advanced and that escaping the clutches of these perpetrators can be incredibly difficult.

“That’s why as part of this service we’ll not only be bringing young people home safely, we’ll be supporting them to make sure they can process their experiences and are protected from any future harm.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Prime Minister Liz Truss (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Truss defends tax cuts in pursuit of ‘decade of dynamism’
Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria are greeted by Labour supporters as they arrive at the Pullman Hotel Liverpool ahead of the Labour Party conference (Peter Byrne/PA)
Starmer: Let’s set out alternative to Tories’ casino economics at conference
Local residents collect wood for heating from a destroyed school where Russian forces were based, in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Nuclear attack would cause ‘political destruction for Russia’, says aid worker
Several charities have criticised the government over its mini-Budget (PA)
Government launched ‘attack on nature’ with mini-budget, conservationists warn
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (PA)
Government dismisses criticism of tax cuts as ‘politics of envy’
Improving pay for NHS workers is ‘one of the next big battles’ trade unions face, Unite’s Scottish secretary Pat Rafferty said (Victoria Jones/PA)
Union preparing for ‘next big battle’ over NHS pay, conference told
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel on Thursday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More than 600 people cross the Channel in small boats
Paul Urey went to Ukraine as an aid worker (Family handout/PA)
‘Closure’ for Paul Urey’s family as fundraiser to bring body home exceeds £8,000
Labour has pledged to set up specialist rape courts to speed up justice for victims and provide them with dedicated support (PA)
Labour promises specialist rape courts to fast-track cases and support victims
Home Secretary Suella Braverman arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Home Secretary: ‘Common sense policing’ must come first over ‘symbolic gestures’

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University has been ranked 13th in the Guardian's league table. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide
The North Hop craft spirits and food festival at P&J Live, Aberdeen. In picture is: Kelsey Simpson, Emma Jones, Jordan Jones, Holly Cameron. All pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
An owl has been calling at Rab's of an evening.
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
The money will go towards providing a rescue service and specialist one-to-one support for victims (Alamy/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
CR0038228 Highland League game of the day between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers. Scott Barbour, centre, has a shot for Fraserburgh against Brora Pictures by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks