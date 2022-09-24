‘Only the very richest’ in Britain will see incomes grow, tax cut analysis says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

‘Only the very richest’ in Britain will see incomes grow, tax cut analysis says

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 5:03 am
The Chancellor’s huge package of personal tax cuts amid a cost-of-living crisis will do nothing to stop more than two million people falling below the poverty line, according to a think tank (Alamy/PA)
The Chancellor’s huge package of personal tax cuts amid a cost-of-living crisis will do nothing to stop more than two million people falling below the poverty line, according to a think tank (Alamy/PA)

The Chancellor’s huge package of personal tax cuts amid a cost-of-living crisis will do nothing to stop more than two million people falling below the poverty line, according to a think tank.

Analysis of Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal statement by Resolution Foundation said “only the very richest households in Britain” will see their incomes grow as a result of the most significant tax cuts in 50 years.

The richest 5% will see their incomes grow by 2% next year (2023-24), while the other 95% of the population will get poorer as the cost-of-living crisis continues.

The package will also see London and the South East “disproportionately” better off than those living in Wales, the North East and Yorkshire. On average, households in London and the South East will gain three times as much (£1,600) as the latter regions (£500).

The think tank added that middle income Britain stands to lose the most overall of all the tax and benefit policies announced. The poorest fifth of households will gain £90 on average, with the middle fifth losing £780, and only the top 5% gaining significantly (£2,520).

Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, said the £45 billion package of tax cuts announced on Friday rejects “not just Treasury orthodoxy but also the legacy of Boris Johnson”, adding that the Conservative Party of today “is no longer fiscally conservative”.

He further stated that debt is currently on course to rise in each and every year.

“The backdrop to yesterday’s fiscal statement was an ongoing cost-of-living crisis that will mean virtually all households getting poorer next year as Britain grapples with high inflation and rising interest rates,” Mr Bell said.

“But while the measures announced won’t prevent more than two million people falling below the poverty line, they will mean only the very richest households in Britain seeing their incomes grow.

“The Chancellor’s package of measures is likely to boost growth in the short-term. But it will require a large dose of economic good fortune, such as the rapid fall in gas prices that is beyond the Government’s control, to make his growth gamble fully pay off.

“Should strong growth fail to materialise, and tax rises be ruled out, then Osborne-esque spending cuts would be needed to achieve the Chancellor’s fiscal rules.”

The Resolution Foundation’s findings come after the Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the Chancellor was “betting the house” by putting Government debt on an “unsustainable rising path”.

The respected financial think tank’s scathing assessment said only those with incomes of over £155,000 will be net beneficiaries of tax policies announced by the Conservatives over the current Parliament, with the “vast majority of income tax payers paying more tax”.

Earlier, the Resolution Foundation said the Chancellor’s measures would involve an extra £411 billion of borrowing over the next five years.

The package was announced a day after the Bank of England warned the UK may already be in a recession and lifted interest rates to 2.25%.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street to make his way to the Treasury Department to deliver his mini-budget on Friday
Kwasi Kwarteng’s raft of historic tax cuts received a hostile reception from economists (Aaron Chown/PA)

That move made Government borrowing more expensive than at any point over the past 13 years.

The Chancellor admitted that the UK is now “technically” in recession, but claimed his tax-cutting measures will ensure the dip is “shallow”.

Using more than £70 billion of increased borrowing, Mr Kwarteng on Friday set out a package which included abolishing the top rate of income tax for the highest earners.

He cut stamp duty for homebuyers, and brought forward a cut to the basic rate of income tax, to 19p in the pound, a year early to April, as part of tax cuts costing up to £45 billion annually.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Prime Minister Liz Truss (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Truss defends tax cuts in pursuit of ‘decade of dynamism’
Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria are greeted by Labour supporters as they arrive at the Pullman Hotel Liverpool ahead of the Labour Party conference (Peter Byrne/PA)
Starmer: Let’s set out alternative to Tories’ casino economics at conference
Local residents collect wood for heating from a destroyed school where Russian forces were based, in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Nuclear attack would cause ‘political destruction for Russia’, says aid worker
Several charities have criticised the government over its mini-Budget (PA)
Government launched ‘attack on nature’ with mini-budget, conservationists warn
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (PA)
Government dismisses criticism of tax cuts as ‘politics of envy’
Improving pay for NHS workers is ‘one of the next big battles’ trade unions face, Unite’s Scottish secretary Pat Rafferty said (Victoria Jones/PA)
Union preparing for ‘next big battle’ over NHS pay, conference told
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel on Thursday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More than 600 people cross the Channel in small boats
Paul Urey went to Ukraine as an aid worker (Family handout/PA)
‘Closure’ for Paul Urey’s family as fundraiser to bring body home exceeds £8,000
Labour has pledged to set up specialist rape courts to speed up justice for victims and provide them with dedicated support (PA)
Labour promises specialist rape courts to fast-track cases and support victims
Home Secretary Suella Braverman arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Home Secretary: ‘Common sense policing’ must come first over ‘symbolic gestures’

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University has been ranked 13th in the Guardian's league table. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide
The North Hop craft spirits and food festival at P&J Live, Aberdeen. In picture is: Kelsey Simpson, Emma Jones, Jordan Jones, Holly Cameron. All pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
An owl has been calling at Rab's of an evening.
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
The Chancellor’s huge package of personal tax cuts amid a cost-of-living crisis will do nothing to stop more than two million people falling below the poverty line, according to a think tank (Alamy/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
CR0038228 Highland League game of the day between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers. Scott Barbour, centre, has a shot for Fraserburgh against Brora Pictures by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks