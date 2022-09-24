Home Secretary: ‘Common sense policing’ must come first over ‘symbolic gestures’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Secretary: ‘Common sense policing’ must come first over ‘symbolic gestures’

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 8:59 am Updated: September 24, 2022, 10:00 am
Home Secretary Suella Braverman arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Suella Braverman has told police forces in England and Wales that “common sense policing” must take priority over diversity and inclusion initiatives.

In an open letter to police chiefs released on Saturday, the Home Secretary set out her key priorities for the police and her crime-cutting agenda.

Ms Braverman said she is “dismayed” by the apparent deterioration of confidence in the police over recent years after high-profile incidents have “shattered” public trust.

“Culture and standards in the police have to change, particularly in London,” she wrote.

“It is absolutely vital that trust is restored and to address this, we must have visible and responsive policing.”

Ms Braverman said that there is also a perception forces have had to spend too much time on “symbolic gestures” than “actually fighting criminals”.

“This must change,” she said.

“Initiatives on diversity and inclusion should not take precedence over common sense policing.”

Police officers in fdress uniform (Tim Goode/PA
Police officers in dress uniform (Tim Goode/PA)

The Home Secretary went on to lay out her expectations of the police force, which included cutting serious violence, homicide and neighbourhood crime by 20%.

She said she is also “deeply concerned” by the current level of cases being investigated and then prosecuted.

“I want to investigate how we can improve charge rates which have dropped for many crimes, but none more so than for rape and sexual offences against women and children,” she said.

Ms Braverman added that she will ensure forces have the tools and resources required for improvement.

This includes delivering an additional 20,000 officers promised through the Police Uplift Programme and the hundreds of millions of pounds in funding that the Government has committed for 2022-2023.

She said: “At its best, policing in this country is the best in the world.

“That must and can be the standard that all forces hit.

“You have my full support in making that happen.”

