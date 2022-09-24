Labour promises specialist rape courts to fast-track cases and support victims

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Labour has pledged to set up specialist rape courts to speed up justice for victims and provide them with dedicated support.

The party said rape victims currently face a near three-year delay from reporting the crime to the end of their attackers’ trials.

Only one in 100 suspected rapists is prosecuted, despite record-high numbers of complaints to the police.

The victim ends up dropping out in 42% of rape cases due to the long waits and inadequate support.

Under Labour’s plans, announced ahead of its annual conference in Liverpool, a courtroom dedicated to dealing with rape trials would be established in every crown court in England and Wales.

Independent sexual violence advisers would be hired at each court and all staff would receive specialist trauma training to support victims.

Labour would also work with the judiciary to ensure rape cases are prioritised.

Shadow justice secretary Steve Reed said: “Under the Conservatives, criminals are repeatedly let off while victims are being let down.

“While the Tories have effectively decriminalised rape, Labour will put victims back at the heart of the justice system.

“Labour will take decisive action to fast-track rape cases in every court, provide dedicated support to vulnerable survivors, and increase minimum jail terms for rapists – to ensure we keep the public safe.”