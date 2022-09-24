More than 600 people cross the Channel in small boats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than 600 people cross the Channel in small boats

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 11:13 am Updated: September 24, 2022, 11:31 am
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel on Thursday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Another 656 people have crossed the English Channel in small boats, according to Government figures.

Fifteen boats were intercepted on Friday, the Ministry of Defence confirmed.

It is the 12th time the daily toll has reached more than 600 people and brings the yearly total up to 32,321.

Earlier this week, the annual total hit more than 30,000.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Groups of people thought to be migrants are housed in tents after being brought in to Dover, Kent, from Border Force on Thursday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Some 28,561 crossings were recorded in 2021.

Special tents have been erected at Dover to keep the migrants covered while they are processed – with new arrivals appearing to be overflowing from existing facilities.

On Friday, French authorities launched a rescue operation after a boat off the coast of Gravelines in northern France got into difficulty.

A spokesperson from the Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said the maritime military rescued the 65 shipwrecked people from the boat.

In a statement, published in French, the agency said: “After being taken care of, the castaways were disembarked at the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer where they were taken care of by the border police and the departmental fire and rescue service.

“The Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea warns anyone who plans to cross the Channel about the risks involved.

“This maritime sector is one of the busiest areas in the world, with more than 400 merchant ships passing through it per day and the weather conditions are often difficult.

“It is therefore a particularly dangerous sector, especially at a time when the water temperature will decrease.”

It is more than five months since then-home secretary Priti Patel announced plans to send migrants to Rwanda to try to deter people from crossing the Channel.

Since then, 27,053 people have arrived in the UK after making the journey.

A High Court challenge is under way over the policy.

