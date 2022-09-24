Union preparing for ‘next big battle’ over NHS pay, conference told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Union preparing for ‘next big battle’ over NHS pay, conference told

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 12:00 pm
Improving pay for NHS workers is ‘one of the next big battles’ trade unions face, Unite’s Scottish secretary Pat Rafferty said (Victoria Jones/PA)
Improving pay for NHS workers is ‘one of the next big battles’ trade unions face, Unite’s Scottish secretary Pat Rafferty said (Victoria Jones/PA)

Workers taking industrial action to win better pay will not be “starved into submission”, the leader of Scotland’s largest trade union has said, as he told how it is preparing to  “battle” the Scottish Government to improve pay for NHS staff.

Pat Rafferty, the Scottish secretary of Unite, said that “one of the next big battles” the union was facing was “the fight to deliver a fair pay rise for NHS workers”.

The union is currently preparing to ballot health workers in Scotland on industrial action after the five per cent pay increase offered by Health Secretary Humza Yousaf was rejected.

Pat Rafferty said union members would not be ‘starved into submission’ when taking strike action (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Rafferty, meanwhile, said Unite had now amassed the “the biggest strike fund in a generation”.

He added: “When our members take on employers they will not be starved into submission.”

Mr Rafferty, who was addressing Unite’s Scottish policy conference in Glasgow, told how thousands of union members across the country were currently in dispute with bosses of pay.

It comes amid the cost-of-living crisis and as the UK faces the “most challenging economic times for a generation”, Mr Rafferty said.

The Unite Scottish secretary said: “We are in the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation, everyone is feeling the pinch.

“People can’t sleep at night, worrying about whether they can pay the bills as inflation and energy prices go through the roof. Parents wondering if they will be able to feed and clothe their kids. Pensioners trying to live off a miserly state pension that is nowhere near keeping pace with the cost of living.”

He insisted Unite was “giving our members every support we possibly can”.

He told the conference: “Every resource possible is being made available to support our members who are taking industrial action.”

University workers, Glasgow subway staff and workers at Marine Scotland are among those currently involved in disputes with their employers, Mr Rafferty said.

While he stressed that Unite had “delivered millions of pounds worth of rises across the public and private sector”, he added there was “much more to do”.

Mr Rafferty told the conference: “One of the next big battles we face is the fight to deliver a fair pay rise for NHS workers.

“By their thousands, our members have said they are prepared to take industrial action to get a better wage deal from the Scottish Government.

“Let me repeat, our NHS workers, and every worker, going into dispute with their employer will receive the full backing of this union.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
