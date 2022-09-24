Health and social workers to no longer require weekly Covid-19 testing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Health and social workers to no longer require weekly Covid-19 testing

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 12:01 am
Asymptomatic Covid-19 testing is to be paused from Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Asymptomatic Covid-19 testing is to be paused from Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Health and social care workers will no longer require weekly tests for Covid-19 as asymptomatic testing pauses from Wednesday.

The four chief medical officers in the UK have agreed it is now safe to halt weekly staff, visitor and carer testing, as well as testing for hospital admissions, following a change to the Covid-19 alert level.

A high uptake of vaccinations has also been credited for the decision.

It comes after the decision to remove a requirement for face masks in social care homes this month.

Testing will remain for admissions into care homes and to support clinical diagnosis and treatment for patients in hospitals, as well as care home residents.

Those planning to visit family or friends in care homes and hospitals are still advised to follow the guidelines and avoid doing so if they feel unwell.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The huge success of our world-leading vaccination programme means we are now able to pause routine asymptomatic testing in most high-risk settings.

“This is the latest step in our return to normal life, but we must apply Covid Sense to keep these freedoms and ease the pressure on the NHS over winter.

“Vaccination remains our best line of defence against Covid-19 and I urge everyone who is eligible for the winter vaccination programme to take up the offer of an appointment when it’s offered.”

