Health and social workers to no longer require weekly Covid-19 testing

Health and social care workers will no longer require weekly tests for Covid-19 as asymptomatic testing pauses from Wednesday.

The four chief medical officers in the UK have agreed it is now safe to halt weekly staff, visitor and carer testing, as well as testing for hospital admissions, following a change to the Covid-19 alert level.

A high uptake of vaccinations has also been credited for the decision.

It comes after the decision to remove a requirement for face masks in social care homes this month.

Testing will remain for admissions into care homes and to support clinical diagnosis and treatment for patients in hospitals, as well as care home residents.

Those planning to visit family or friends in care homes and hospitals are still advised to follow the guidelines and avoid doing so if they feel unwell.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The huge success of our world-leading vaccination programme means we are now able to pause routine asymptomatic testing in most high-risk settings.

“This is the latest step in our return to normal life, but we must apply Covid Sense to keep these freedoms and ease the pressure on the NHS over winter.

“Vaccination remains our best line of defence against Covid-19 and I urge everyone who is eligible for the winter vaccination programme to take up the offer of an appointment when it’s offered.”