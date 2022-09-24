Scottish Government calls for positive engagement over immigration reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Scottish Government calls for positive engagement over immigration reforms

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 12:02 am
The Constitution Secretary will lead a debate on the proposals on Tuesday (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Scotland’s Constitution Secretary has called on the UK Government to “engage positively” on immigration reforms – as a new visa pilot scheme is due to be debated.

The Scottish Government has proposed a rural visa pilot scheme in the hopes of stemming projected population drops in more remote parts of the country.

Recent figures from the National Records of Scotland show the population shrinking to 5.39 million by 2045, dropping from a peak of 5.48 million in 2028.

The pilot scheme will be debated in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, with Angus Robertson calling for all parties to back the proposals.

“The UK Government needs to acknowledge the distinct demographic challenges we face in Scotland and work together with the Scottish Government and our partners to deliver tailored migration solutions that meet the needs of our communities, employers, and economy,” the Constitution Secretary said.

“Population growth is a significant driver of our economy and any projected fall in population is likely to have significant implications for public finances and the delivery of key public services, especially in Scotland’s most remote and rural areas.

“Many of these communities are already experiencing acute depopulation and labour market challenges as a result of a deeply damaging Brexit and the end of freedom of movement, which has cut off a valuable and ready supply of workers to fill key posts.

“The Scottish Government, in collaboration with local authorities and the business sector, has developed a rural visa pilot proposal which is designed to help meet the specific needs of some of Scotland’s remote and rural communities within the existing UK immigration system.

“We will be calling on the UK Government to engage positively with us in delivering this proposal as a practical reform to the immigration system.”

The Scottish Government published plans for a completely separate immigration system for Scotland in early 2020, which the First Minister said at the time would help to address population issues, but they were rejected by Westminster.

A UK Government spokesman said:  “Immigration is a UK Government reserved matter and the points-based immigration system works in the interest of the whole of the UK.

“Depopulation in Scotland is neither caused nor can be remedied by immigration. As the independent Migration Advisory Committee has noted, rural areas may struggle to retain migrants for the same reasons as with the local population. Investment in jobs and infrastructure – which devolved administrations have powers to address – must be considered.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Freed British fighter admits he did not think he would survive captivity
Defence spending to increase by at least £52bn in response to Russian aggression
Starmer sets out energy plan and hits out at ’12 years of failure’ under…
Truss vows ‘decade of dynamism’ in hint at more tax cuts
SNP calls on Truss to match £500m Just Transition Fund
Scottish Labour urges Yousaf to act on Scotland’s NHS crisis
Health and social workers to no longer require weekly Covid-19 testing
Liz Truss plans to loosen immigration rules in bid for growth
Starmer lashes out at ’12 years of Tory failure’ ahead of crunch conference
Dozens hear case for British republic at ‘naughtiest’ Labour fringe event

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle Women hoping to use home advantage to secure back-to-back wins, says manager…
Gavin Price hails 'faultless' Elgin City after 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over Peterhead…
0
Travel: Cruising the Adriatic - ticking off seven countries along the way
0
Sweet treats: Looking for something new? Try this mango crumble with chai custard
'Disgraceful' man who kicked teenager in the head is spared jail
TRUE NORTH REVIEW: Headliners Travis roll back the years at Aberdeen Music Hall
0

Editor's Picks