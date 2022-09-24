SNP calls on Truss to match £500m Just Transition Fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

SNP calls on Truss to match £500m Just Transition Fund

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 12:03 am Updated: September 25, 2022, 7:18 am
SNP MSP Gillian Martin says it is now time to make ‘serious plans’ to ensure bills are kept low (PA)
SNP MSP Gillian Martin says it is now time to make ‘serious plans’ to ensure bills are kept low (PA)

The SNP has urged Prime Minister Liz Truss to match Scotland’s Just Transition Fund in order to secure thousands of jobs in the North East.

The party says it is time for the UK Government to “step up to the mark” amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, suggesting that a failure to do so is “extremely reckless”.

The fund – a £500 million 10-year commitment from the Scottish Government – seeks to ensure oil and gas workers in the North East and Moray can transition into jobs in the renewables sector.

The SNP previously called for Westminster to match the ambition upon the fund’s launch.

SNP MSP Gillian Martin says it is now time to make “serious plans” to ensure bills are kept low and to protect the energy sector’s workforce as Scotland moves towards net zero.

Ms Martin, MSP for Aberdeenshire East, said: “During this Tory-made cost-of-living crisis, we must have serious plans to ensure we are not plunged into another energy crisis in the future.

“At the same time, we must make a commitment to our vital oil and gas workers that they will not be left behind in making the transition to renewables.

“Whilst families need meaningful support now to reduce bills, the UK Government must make a commitment to renewables to keep bills low in the future.

“The Scottish Government has made that commitment with the £500 million Just Transition Fund. It is time for the UK Government to step up to the mark and ensure that we can build on the fantastic renewables technology that is already being developed and that we do not waste the talented workforce already in our energy sector.”

She added: “Liz Truss has failed to make a commitment to renewables, which is extremely reckless. Not only will renewables forge a path for our energy future, but they will also play a key part in achieving our world-leading net zero targets.”

