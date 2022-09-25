Defence spending to increase by at least £52bn in response to Russian aggression

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics UK politics

Defence spending to increase by at least £52bn in response to Russian aggression

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 5:01 am
The Defence Secretary has said Britain will increase the size of its Armed Forces spending by at least £52bn in response to Russian aggression (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Defence Secretary has said Britain will increase the size of its Armed Forces spending by at least £52bn in response to Russian aggression (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Defence Secretary has said Britain will increase the size of its armed forces spending by at least £52 billion in response to Russian aggression.

In his first interview since Liz Truss entered No 10, Ben Wallace confirmed the new Prime Minister is sticking to her campaign promise of increasing defence spending by 3%.

Mr Wallace told The Sunday Telegraph the military is “actually going to grow” as a result of the spending increase which he said has come after decades of “defending against cuts or reconciling cuts with modern fighting”.

Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of Defence Staff (left) and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (middle) watch members of the Honourable Artillery Company during the Gun Salute at the Tower of London to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (middle) said the armed forces had been subject to ‘corporate raid’ by the Treasury for the past ’30 or 40 years’ (James Manning/PA)

He added the pledge amounted to an annual defence budget of about £100 billion by 2030 – an increase of £52 billion on the current sum which the Defence Secretary called “huge”.

He went on to praise Ms Truss for the funding boost and also hit out at former chancellor Rishi Sunak and the Treasury over its “corporate raid” of the armed forces since the 1990s.

“To the point of Rishi’s Treasury trying to stipulate the size of the Army,” Mr Wallace added.

“My department has been so used to 30 or 40 years of defending against cuts or reconciling cuts with modern fighting, they’re going to have to get used to a completely different culture, which is we are actually going to grow, we’re going to actually change.”

Undated handout photo issued by Ministry of Defence of British troops taking taken part in Exercise Vigilant Knife alongside Swedish and Finnish Armed Forces
The Prime Minister promised during her campaign for the Tory leadership to spend 3% of GDP on defence by 2030 (MoD/PA)

The Defence Secretary was reappointed to the role after backing Ms Truss in the Tory leadership contest – a stance he took when Mr Sunak failed to heed his requests in the 2021 Integrated Review (IR) of defence and security.

“The reason I supported Liz Truss was that the risks we were prepared to tolerate in the middle of the decade are not risks I want to tolerate anymore in light of Russian aggression,” Mr Wallace told the newspaper.

“There are certain risks we can’t really take anymore. And that’s why I wrote to the Chancellor last March to say, the stuff that we didn’t get in the IR that we’d asked for, we do need it.”

With Kwasi Kwarteng now at the helm of the Government’s purse strings, Mr Wallace seemed to imply the relationship between the two departments would be much more harmonious.

Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a speech to members of the United Nations in New York during her visit to the US to attend the 77th UN General Assembly
Liz Truss has commissioned an update to the 2021 Integrated Review which saw the size of the Army reduced by 9,500 and a third of its ranks scrapped (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“The reality is we will be working with the Treasury to ensure we have a budget that grows to meet the threat and our ambitions,” he said.

“Kwasi is going to be a great, open Chancellor… He’s not going to shut the door to Number 11 and hide behind it.”

It comes after the Prime Minister repeated her campaign promise to spend 3% of GDP on defence by 2030 to fellow world leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to Berkeley Modular in Northfleet Kent
Ben Wallace indicated his preference for the new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (pictured) over his predecessor Rishi Sunak (Dylan Martinez/PA)

Shortly before leaving for the US, Ms Truss revealed she had commissioned an update to the IR which was published in March 2021. Unveiled by Boris Johnson, it had seen the size of the Army reduced by 9,500 and a third of its ranks scrapped.

The update, which is expected to be published by the end of 2022, will be led by the PM’s special adviser for foreign affairs and defence, Professor John Bew.

In a statement which mostly focused on her UN speech, Downing Street also revealed a “refreshed strategy” of the IR “will ensure we are investing in the strategic capabilities and alliances we need to stand firm against coercion from authoritarian powers like Russia and China”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

One of five Britons (right) released from captivity by Russian-backed forces has said he did not believe he would survive the ordeal (Alamy/PA)
Freed British fighter admits he did not think he would survive captivity
Sir Keir Starmer will use the Labour conference to appeal to voters who are ‘sick and tired’ of soaring energy costs and angry at ’12 years of failure’ under the Conservatives (Leon Neal/PA)
Starmer sets out energy plan and hits out at ’12 years of failure’ under…
Prime Minister Liz Truss vowed to ‘usher in a decade of dynamism’ and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said their tax cuts were just the ‘first step towards igniting growth’ as the pair were forced to defend the controversial measures (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss vows ‘decade of dynamism’ in hint at more tax cuts
SNP MSP Gillian Martin says it is now time to make ‘serious plans’ to ensure bills are kept low (PA)
SNP calls on Truss to match £500m Just Transition Fund
The Scottish Government has come under fire over its handling of Scotland’s healthcare system in recent years (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scottish Labour urges Yousaf to act on Scotland’s NHS crisis
The Constitution Secretary will lead a debate on the proposals on Tuesday (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Scottish Government calls for positive engagement over immigration reforms
Asymptomatic Covid-19 testing is to be paused from Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Health and social workers to no longer require weekly Covid-19 testing
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Liz Truss plans to loosen immigration rules in bid for growth
Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria (PA)
Starmer lashes out at ’12 years of Tory failure’ ahead of crunch conference
King Charles III and the Prince of Wales at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II (Hannah McKay/PA)
Dozens hear case for British republic at ‘naughtiest’ Labour fringe event

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women hoping to use home advantage to secure back-to-back wins, says manager…
Russell Dingwall celebrates after curling home Elgin City's opener against Peterhead.
Gavin Price hails 'faultless' Elgin City after 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over Peterhead…
0
The historic Mostar Bridge, in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Travel: Cruising the Adriatic - ticking off seven countries along the way
0
Mango crumble with chai custard.
Sweet treats: Looking for something new? Try this mango crumble with chai custard
man attacked 16-year-old
'Disgraceful' man who kicked teenager in the head is spared jail
Travis giving fans a much welcome blast from the past at their Aberdeen Music Hall gig. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
TRUE NORTH REVIEW: Headliners Travis roll back the years at Aberdeen Music Hall
0

Editor's Picks