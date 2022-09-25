Starmer says he supports right to strike as cost of living mounts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Starmer says he supports right to strike as cost of living mounts

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 10:36 am
Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer talks to Laura Kuenssberg (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer talks to Laura Kuenssberg (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has said it is “reasonable” for people to expect wages that take account of the rising cost of living, as he said he supports workers’ right to strike.

The Labour leader said he can “quite understand” how people are driven to take industrial action as they struggle to pay their bills.

He told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme the “single most important thing” he can do for those striking is to “usher in a Labour government”.

He has banned frontbenchers from joining picket lines, with Sam Tarry sacked as shadow transport minister in July for giving unauthorised media interviews from an RMT demonstration.

Sir Keir said it is “reasonable” to expect that wages are set that take account of the mounting cost of living.

Asked if he would support people going on strike if they do not get wage rises in line with inflation, he told Ms Kuenssberg: “When people go on strike, it is a last resort at the end of negotiations.

“I can quite understand how people are driven to that, they’re really struggling to pay their bills, the negotiations have not succeeded, and they’ve taken as a last resort the decision to go on strike.

“And I support the right of individuals to go on strike, I support the trade unions doing the job that they are doing in representing their members.

“I want to see the strikes resolved, as do everybody who is on strike.”

During the programme, Sir Keir was presented with footage of dockers striking nearby in Liverpool, who said he should show “solidarity” with workers.

Pressed on why he was not standing with them, he said his role at the helm of the Labour Party is “not the same job as the leader of a trade union”.

“My job is to make sure that we get the Labour Party from opposition, where we can just say things but not do things, into power, where we can do things,” he said.

He said Labour’s “strong” links with the trade unions will remain “long into the future”.

Christina McAnea, general secretary of the Unison union, defended Labour’s stance on strike action, saying the party is there “to work with us”.

“I don’t think it makes a difference whether Labour is on picket lines or not,” she told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge.

“Labour is there to, I think, hopefully work with us, and I think if there’s a Labour government in place, I would hope that we wouldn’t be just about to ballot 400,000 NHS workers by the end of this year.

“I would hope that they would talk to us.”

She said she wrote to the Prime Minister, Liz Truss, the day she got elected, to say the union would be happy to work with her, but said the Conservatives “obviously see unions as part of the problem”, and “we’re getting nothing back from this Government”.

Asked if the union is “getting much back” from Labour, she said: “Yes, yes and we work with them on new policies that are coming forward.

“We don’t get everything we want because, you know, they want to govern the country for everyone, not just for trade unions, and therefore we wouldn’t get everything that we want.

“But we can certainly try and influence them and work with them to get changes in that actually benefit working people.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

First minister of Wales Mark Drakeford during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Monday September 26, 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Drakeford urges focus on winning power amid ‘disappointment’ in national results
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves delivers her keynote speech to the Labour Party conference in Liverpool (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Reeves sharpens economic dividing lines with vision of medium-sized state
Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband Ed Miliband during the Labour Party conference at the ACC Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ed Miliband mocks ’19th century’ Rees-Mogg and accuses him of ‘climate denial’
Airlines pay for a large proportion of their costs, including fuel, in US dollars (Steve Parsons/PA)
Holidaymakers urged to ‘watch exchange rate movements carefully’
Lecturers on the picket line outside Southwark College in south London (Gina Kalsi/PA)
Picket line college lecturers say strike is most significant they have taken
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves speaking during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Monday September 26, 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Reeves: I’ll reverse abolition of 45% income tax rate to fund NHS staffing surge
Gary Neville said many millionaire footballers came from working-class backgrounds and were wanting to ensure public services were properly funded (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kwarteng ‘not reading room’ with tax cuts for rich, says ex-England star Neville
The Bank of England will put eight of the UK’s leading banks under a hypothetical scenario to determine how resilient the sector is (Yui Mok/PA)
British banks to be tested against recessions worse than 2008 financial crisis
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng are under pressure, as the pound plummeted in the wake of Friday’s mini-budget (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Government to push on with tax cuts as pound hits all-time low against dollar
Many hops used by UK brewers are imported (Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company/PA)
Slump in pound could push up price of pint, says brewery boss

More from Press and Journal

Tee To Green: No fear for Team Europe from US's Presidents Cup rout
Gregor McIntosh.
Teen driver who killed best friend in horror car crash avoids being locked up…
Loganair plane landing at Barra Airport
Work begins on £1.5million Barra Airport terminal improvements
0
Train derailed near Dalwhinnie due to wiring error, investigators find
Various different sport kit items such as basketball, tennis racket, baseball bat and bike helmet
Unwanted sports kits in Aberdeenshire needed to donate to those in need
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Archway building new home Picture shows; Archway new home. Westhill. Supplied by Archway Date; 26/09/2022
Charity appeals for help to "turn a house into a very special home" for…
0

Editor's Picks