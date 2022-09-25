Labour promises to put fight against climate change at heart of foreign policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Labour promises to put fight against climate change at heart of foreign policy

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 11:06 am
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London, to appear on the BBC One current affairs programme, Sunday Morning. Picture date: Sunday February 27, 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London, to appear on the BBC One current affairs programme, Sunday Morning. Picture date: Sunday February 27, 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA)

A Labour government would have a “green dimension” to its foreign policy, putting action to tackle climate change and environmental harm at the heart of its ambitions.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy will use his speech at the party’s conference in Liverpool to set out the plans, which include a push for an international criminal law against wanton harm to precious habitats.

He will confirm Labour’s position on restoring the commitment to spend 0.7% of national income on overseas aid, which could help developing countries tackle climate change.

British Comedy Awards 2004 – London Television Studios
The late Robin Cook’s pledge for Labour foreign policy to have an ethical dimension will be echoed in David Lammy’s green commitments (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Lammy will address activists at the conference on Tuesday and his plan carries clear echoes of former foreign secretary Robin Cook’s pledge that Labour’s international policy would have an “ethical dimension”.

The shadow foreign secretary is expected to say: “The climate crisis is the biggest challenge the world faces.

“It is not a distant threat. It is here today, devastating the lives of millions of people. From the horrific wildfires in Australia and California to the suffocating sandstorms of Baghdad and the horrendous floods in Pakistan.

“While Liz Truss tries to row back on our net zero commitments, Labour’s foreign policy will be green.

“Just as Robin Cook was right to introduce an ‘ethical dimension’ to our foreign policy in the 1990s, it is right that the next Labour government introduces a ‘green dimension’.”

Under the plans, climate change would be a standing item on the agenda of the National Security Council and the UK would push for it to be a “fourth pillar” of the United Nations, along with peace and security, human rights and development.

Mr Lammy will commit to “work with allies and partners to create a new international law of ecocide that will criminalise the wilful and widespread destruction of the environment”.

International legal experts, chaired by Philippe Sands KC, have drawn up a historic definition of ecocide intended to be adopted by the International Criminal Court.

The draft law defines ecocide as “unlawful or wanton acts committed with knowledge that there is a substantial likelihood of severe and widespread or long-term damage to the environment being caused by those acts”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

First minister of Wales Mark Drakeford during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Monday September 26, 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Drakeford urges focus on winning power amid ‘disappointment’ in national results
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves delivers her keynote speech to the Labour Party conference in Liverpool (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Reeves sharpens economic dividing lines with vision of medium-sized state
Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband Ed Miliband during the Labour Party conference at the ACC Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ed Miliband mocks ’19th century’ Rees-Mogg and accuses him of ‘climate denial’
Airlines pay for a large proportion of their costs, including fuel, in US dollars (Steve Parsons/PA)
Holidaymakers urged to ‘watch exchange rate movements carefully’
Lecturers on the picket line outside Southwark College in south London (Gina Kalsi/PA)
Picket line college lecturers say strike is most significant they have taken
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves speaking during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Monday September 26, 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Reeves: I’ll reverse abolition of 45% income tax rate to fund NHS staffing surge
Gary Neville said many millionaire footballers came from working-class backgrounds and were wanting to ensure public services were properly funded (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kwarteng ‘not reading room’ with tax cuts for rich, says ex-England star Neville
The Bank of England will put eight of the UK’s leading banks under a hypothetical scenario to determine how resilient the sector is (Yui Mok/PA)
British banks to be tested against recessions worse than 2008 financial crisis
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng are under pressure, as the pound plummeted in the wake of Friday’s mini-budget (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Government to push on with tax cuts as pound hits all-time low against dollar
Many hops used by UK brewers are imported (Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company/PA)
Slump in pound could push up price of pint, says brewery boss

More from Press and Journal

Tee To Green: No fear for Team Europe from US's Presidents Cup rout
Gregor McIntosh.
Teen driver who killed best friend in horror car crash avoids being locked up…
Loganair plane landing at Barra Airport
Work begins on £1.5million Barra Airport terminal improvements
0
Train derailed near Dalwhinnie due to wiring error, investigators find
Various different sport kit items such as basketball, tennis racket, baseball bat and bike helmet
Unwanted sports kits in Aberdeenshire needed to donate to those in need
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Archway building new home Picture shows; Archway new home. Westhill. Supplied by Archway Date; 26/09/2022
Charity appeals for help to "turn a house into a very special home" for…
0

Editor's Picks