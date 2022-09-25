Starmer: It still feels impossible to imagine a Britain without the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Starmer: It still feels impossible to imagine a Britain without the Queen

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 1:01 pm
Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer (right) leads tributes to the Queen as the national anthem is sung during the Labour Party conference in Liverpool (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer (right) leads tributes to the Queen as the national anthem is sung during the Labour Party conference in Liverpool (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer said it “still feels impossible to imagine a Britain without” the Queen, as the national anthem was sung without incident.

The Labour leader opened his party’s conference in Liverpool with a tribute to the Queen, who died aged 96 following a 70-year reign.

It was followed by a minute’s silence, which was impeccably observed in the hall, and God Save The King.

Many in the hall were seen singing the anthem and applause was heard once it concluded.

Concerns were expressed by some about the decision to sing the anthem, with a leaflet handed out by Labour Left Internationalists saying: “As democratic, secular, internationalist socialists, we certainly won’t be, and we suspect a lot of other delegates won’t either.”

It added: “The degree of the leadership’s doubling down on monarchism is remarkable and almost comic.”

Sir Keir, in his tribute, said: “The late Queen Elizabeth II was this great country’s greatest monarch.

“She created a special, personal relationship with all of us. A relationship based on service and devotion to our country.

“Even now, after the mourning period has passed, it still feels impossible to imagine a Britain without her.”

He added: “Because our Queen’s devotion to Britain was underpinned by one crucial understanding – she knew that the country she came to symbolise is bigger than any one individual or institution.”

Sir Keir went on: “Conference, as we enter a new era, let’s commit to honouring the late Queen’s memory. Let’s turn up our collar and face the storm, keep alive the spirit of public service she embodied and let it drive us towards a better future.

“For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II stood as head of our country. But, in spirit, she stood amongst us.”

On Saturday, dozens of people gathered to hear the case for a British republic at a packed fringe event described as the “naughtiest” at the Labour conference.

Guests at the meeting, attended by Labour MP Richard Burgon, were warned against a future with a “white, privileged male” as head of state, as the hosts said power by “accident of birth” is “incompatible” with the party’s democratic values.

The discussion centred on the future of the monarchy in the wake of the Queen’s death.

