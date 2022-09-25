Labour mayor Andy Burnham at odds with Starmer over Tory tax cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics

Labour mayor Andy Burnham at odds with Starmer over Tory tax cut

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 1:03 pm
Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham (Jacob King/PA)
Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham (Jacob King/PA)

Labour mayor Andy Burnham has said he thinks the 1p income tax cut should not go ahead, directly contradicting the stance of leader Sir Keir Starmer.

He also suggested cash earmarked for tax cuts should be refunnelled into a pay deal for nurses, as he branded the Chancellor’s mini-budget a “flagrant act of vandalism”.

Sir Keir said on Sunday that he backed Kwasi Kwarteng’s promise to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20p to 19p from April.

But the mayor of Greater Manchester said he opposes the move, as he does not think it is “the most targeted way of using the resources that we’ve got at this moment in time”.

He told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “That’s my position, I don’t think it was a time for tax cuts. I think this is a time to support people through a crisis.”

Speaking to GB News, he warned of a “mental health crisis” in the winter, and said it would be his “priority” to use the funds earmarked for cutting taxes to help ease the strain.

“I think we’re heading into a mental health crisis as well this winter and I would use the money to put it into mental health to ensure nurses have got a fair pay deal, to shore up the NHS. That would be my priority,” he said.

He described Friday’s so-called “fiscal event” as “the most flagrant act of vandalism on the social cohesion of our country” adding that the Government had “basically … drawn battle lines with ordinary working people”.

He also told GB News the next Labour leader would be a woman “in an ideal world”.

But he said whoever takes the job has to be the “right person” and not the product of “ticking a box”.

Labour Party Conference 2021
Labour’s shadow digital, culture, media and sport secretary Lucy Powell said she probably would not put herself forward for her party’s leadership (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Meanwhile, Lucy Powell, Labour’s shadow digital, culture, media and sport secretary, told Times Radio it is “sad” that she would probably not put herself forward for leader because of social media and the reaction to “women in public life”.

On his own leadership ambitions, Mr Burnham told Ridge: “I wouldn’t rule out one day going back, as I’ve said, I’m just going to be honest about that and I probably am a better politician.”

He also told GB News it was important for Labour to showcase the work of its mayors at its annual conference.

“I don’t make the decisions, and obviously there’s pressure on the conference timetable, but I do think where you’ve got Labour mayors making real positive changes, such as putting a cap on bus fares, which we’ve done now and people are benefitting from that, let’s showcase that,” he said.

Mr Burnham said he backed a rendition of God Save The King to kick off the conference – a move branded by former leader Jeremy Corbyn as “very odd”.

