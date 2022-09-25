Holly and Phil abuse ‘really damaging’ warns deputy Labour leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Holly and Phil abuse 'really damaging' warns deputy Labour leader

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 3:40 pm
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (PA)
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (PA)

Angela Rayner has expressed concern about the online abuse aimed at This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The pair have been targeted on social media over claims they jumped the queue to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall earlier this month.

Deputy Labour leader Ms Rayner, who has been subjected to horrific online abuse including death threats herself, said she was worried about the targeting of the TV stars.

TRIC Awards 2022
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)

“It hurts when people think that they can call you thick and all of those things,” Ms Rayner said, reflecting on the abuse she has suffered.

“I’ve seen it with what was happening with Philip Schofield and Holly just recently.

“I’ve been worried about them because even though they are celebrities… they are human beings and I just think ‘wow’.

“The way in which the online attack on them, as a human being to have that, I just think is really damaging.”

At a fringe event at the Labour Party conference Ms Rayner said the scale of online abuse meant it was important for Parliament to legislate.

Her message to social media firms was “it’s your gaff, sort it out, you have responsibility to do that” but self-regulation had so far failed.

“They’ve tried to self-regulate, they’ve tried to say ‘we’ll look after you’. They haven’t, they’ve not been able to do it and now it’s time for us to legislate.”

Schofield and Willoughby attended the lying in state to film a segment for their ITV morning show without taking part in the public queue.

The pair acknowledged the backlash but stressed they had “respected” the rules set for the media.

