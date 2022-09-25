Parliament watchdog drops probe into Chris Pincher groping claims – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Parliament watchdog drops probe into Chris Pincher groping claims – reports

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 8:55 pm
Former Tory deputy chief whip Chris Pincher (UK Parliament/PA)
Former Tory deputy chief whip Chris Pincher (UK Parliament/PA)

The former deputy chief whip at the centre of the controversy that led to Boris Johnson’s demise will not be investigated by Parliament’s watchdog over allegations of drunken groping at a private members’ club, it is understood.

Chris Pincher dramatically quit his Government role on June 30 after allegedly assaulting two fellow guests at the exclusive Carlton Club in London the evening before.

Mr Pincher was the Tory MP for Tamworth in Staffordshire but now sits as an independent in the Commons after Mr Johnson bowed to pressure to remove the Conservative whip after a formal complaint was made to the parliamentary watchdog that examines allegations of bullying, harassment or sexual misconduct.

But the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) has dropped the complaint because the alleged incident did not occur on the Parliamentary estate, The Sunday Times and The Observer reported.

The watchdog’s policies appear to confirm that the claims about Mr Pincher would not fall within its scope.

The ICGS “applies to acts of bullying or harassment or sexual misconduct by and against any member of the parliamentary community on the parliamentary estate or elsewhere in connection with their parliamentary activities”, according to its website.

A House of Commons spokesperson said they “cannot confirm or deny any current investigations” as the ICGS “operates on the basis of confidentiality for the benefit of all parties”.

“Therefore, we cannot provide any information on complaints or investigation, including whether or not a complaint has been received or whether an investigation is ongoing.”

The Guardian reported that at least one of the victims is understood to have appealed against the decision not to investigate Mr Pincher.

The incident took on greater significance when Downing Street initially said Mr Johnson had no knowledge of previous allegations against Mr Pincher.

But Lord McDonald, former permanent secretary in the Foreign Office, went public to say that Mr Johnson was briefed “in person” about a 2019 complaint against Mr Pincher in the Foreign Office.

The then-prime minister later acknowledged he had been informed of inappropriate behaviour dating back three years.

Mr Johnson’s handling of the scandal unleashed a wave of pent-up frustration with his leadership, already damaged by lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and by-election defeats. It led to Mr Johnson haemorrhaging support across the Tory ranks and ultimately announcing he would step down.

