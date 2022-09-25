HMS Queen Elizabeth anchors in New York as Truss plans to strengthen UK-US bond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
HMS Queen Elizabeth anchors in New York as Truss plans to strengthen UK-US bond

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 10:42 pm Updated: September 25, 2022, 10:51 pm
HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in New York (Royal Navy)
HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in New York (Royal Navy)

HMS Queen Elizabeth has arrived in New York for its deployment to the United States to host an Anglo-American military conference.

The Royal Navy’s flagship dropped anchor within sight of the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbour on Sunday.

The ship set sail for the US from Portsmouth on September 7 in place of its sister ship HMS Prince of Wales which broke down off the Isle of Wight days before the trip.

The 65,000-tonne warship will be the floating venue for the Atlantic Future Forum (AFF) – a defence conference focusing on Anglo-American military, political and strategic relations.

The arrival of HMS Queen Elizabeth in New York comes hours after Liz Truss spoke about her intentions to make the UK’s “special” relationship with the US “even more special” in the next few years.

In an interview on CNN’s State Of The Union programme, the Prime Minister was asked about concerns in US president Joe Biden’s administration that she does not share the same belief in the special relationship as some of her predecessors in No 10.

Ms Truss said: “I do think our relationship is special and it’s increasingly important at a time when we’re facing threats from Russia, increased assertiveness from China.

“I’m determined that we make the special relationship even more special over the coming years.”

HMS Queen Elizabeth was welcomed into New York by the UK’s Ambassador to the United States, Dame Karen Pierce.

HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in New York
HMS Queen Elizabeth crew line the deck as she sails into New York (LPhot Belinda Alker/Ministry of Defence/PA)

Dame Karen said: “HMS Queen Elizabeth is not only the United Kingdom’s flagship, but is a fantastic demonstration of the soft power and the close working relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the transatlantic relationship.

“It’s an enormous honour to sail into New York on her.

“We share an endeavour in remaining the United States’ closest ally and I am very proud of what the ship has achieved for Britain in her deployment to the Indo-Pacific last year.”

Captain Ian Feasey, HMS Queen Elizabeth’s commanding officer, said: “It is an amazing privilege to bring HMS Queen Elizabeth back to New York and to be formally welcomed to the United States by His Majesty’s Ambassador.

“We are very much looking forward to hosting the fifth Atlantic Future Forum and welcoming onboard senior leaders that embody our deep and special relationship with the United States.”

HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in New York
HMS Queen Elizabeth passes the Statue of Liberty (LPhot Kevin Walton/Ministry of Defence/PA)

Meanwhile, AFF director Stephen Watson said the fifth iteration of the forum would see “political, military and business leaders to address some of the challenging questions of our time”.

“The welcome which has been offered to the UK’s flagship by our American hosts is testament to the strength and currency of the relationship between our two nations,” he said.

“I hope that our Forum will continue to build on the understanding and bonds between us.”

HMS Queen Elizabeth has been joined in New York by her frigate escort, HMS Richmond, which sailed up the Hudson River for a berth on Manhattan Island.

