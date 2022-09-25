MSP: Anti-monarchy arrests raise ‘questions’ over anti-abortion protest stance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MSP: Anti-monarchy arrests raise ‘questions’ over anti-abortion protest stance

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 12:04 am
Scottish Greens MSP Gillian Mackay is spearheading new laws on buffer (Katharine Hay/PA)
Scottish Greens MSP Gillian Mackay is spearheading new laws on buffer (Katharine Hay/PA)

The handling of anti-monarchy protesters in recent weeks raises “interesting questions” when compared to cases of anti-abortion gatherings, a Scottish Greens MSP has said.

Gillian Mackay is spearheading proposals to bring in buffer zones around healthcare facilities which offer abortion services in order to prevent women from being harassed by protesters.

There have also been calls for police action against the demonstrations – but Police Scotland has previously stated it has a “duty under the European Convention on Human Rights to protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or counter-protest balanced against the rights of the wider community”.

However, the force has received criticism after a number of people protesting against the monarchy were arrested during events to commemorate the death of the Queen.

During the proclamation of King Charles III in Edinburgh, a 22-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace. A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the same offence after the Duke of York was heckled as he walked in a procession with the Queen’s coffin in the city.

A third man, 74, pleaded guilty to breach of the peace near the Palace of Holyroodhouse and received a £350 fine, and other incidents received publicity.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The Chief Constable will provide an update on Operation Unicorn at the Scottish Police Authority Board meeting on September 29.”

Ms Mackay, speaking to the PA news agency, said such incidents “raise interesting questions about the balance there”.

“Certainly, some of the things that we’ve seen reported on social media and things would cause a lot of people concern,” she said, “and I would not be surprised if people were questioning why this can happen in one situation and not another, and I think that’s definitely something that the police need to address fully.”

The Central Scotland MSP also said she is “confident” that her proposed Abortion Services Safe Access Zones (Scotland) Bill will pass, citing backing from the Scottish Government and MSPs across the chamber.

She told PA: “I think the the number of MSPs potentially opposing it, for whatever reason, will be quite small.

“And so my expectation at the moment is absolutely this it will pass. The biggest hurdle for it, actually, is any legal challenge rather than getting it through the parliamentary process.

“One of the things we need to keep an eye on within parliament is how long it takes to come forward, and making sure that it is tight and robust and does exactly what we need it to do.”

A public consultation on the plans received more than 12,000 responses by the time it closed last month.

Ms Mackay says she hopes to “continue to make good progress” on the process over the next few weeks and publish the findings “as quickly as possible”, before releasing a final proposal to MSPs.

In the meantime, she added, it is important that the country doesn’t “lose momentum” on buffer zones and access to reproductive healthcare in general.

