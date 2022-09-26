Labour accuses Kwasi Kwarteng of ‘fanning flames’ of falling pound

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Labour accuses Kwasi Kwarteng of ‘fanning flames’ of falling pound

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 9:22 am Updated: September 26, 2022, 11:29 am
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has been accused of gambling with the economy by Labour (PA)
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has been accused of gambling with the economy by Labour (PA)

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng “fanned the flames” of the plummeting pound by hinting at fresh “unfunded” tax cuts, his Labour shadow has said after sterling hit an all-time low against the dollar.

Rachel Reeves accused ministers of recklessly gambling with the nation’s finances and of spooking the markets with the “scale” of Government borrowing to pay for measures including axing the top rate of income tax.

The pound fell to the lowest level against the US dollar since decimalisation in 1971, dropping by more than 4% to just 1.03 dollars before gaining some ground as trading picked up on Monday.

Market confidence in new Prime Minister Liz Truss’s economic plans was driving the falling value of sterling, which could lead to imports to the UK such as oil and food further increasing.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Over the weekend Mr Kwarteng sought to brush off questions about the markets’ reaction to the biggest programme of tax cuts for 50 years, which he announced on Friday, and even said there is “more to come”.

Talking from the Labour conference in Liverpool, Ms Reeves told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It is incredibly concerning.

“I think many people had hoped over the weekend things would calm down but I do think the Chancellor sort of fanned the flames on Sunday in suggesting there may be more stimulus, more unfunded tax cuts, which has resulted overnight in the pound falling to an all-time low against the dollar.”

The shadow chancellor doubled down on her comparison of Mr Kwarteng and the prime minister to “two gamblers in a casino chasing a losing run” and warned they are betting with the nation’s finances.

“Here’s the thing, they’re not gambling their money, they’re gambling all of our money, that’s why it’s irresponsible and reckless as well as being grossly unfair,” Ms Reeves said.

Labour Party Conference 2022
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves visit an insulation project on a social housing site in Bootle (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer was also blaming the Tory Government for the “real turmoil” in the financial markets, while speaking at a Bloomberg business event.

Although the Labour leader said his party would reverse the abolition of the 45% tax rate on earnings above £150,000, he has backed the reduction of the basic rate to 19p in the pound.

Ms Reeves suggested Labour would pay for the tax cut with borrowing, warning it was just the scale of the Government’s borrowing that had “spooked the markets”.

“When I set out my fiscal rules last year I said that in emergency situations – and we are absolutely in a national emergency at the moment – you can borrow and the Government is borrowing, it’s the scale of the borrowing…” she said.

Ms Reeves was preparing to use her party conference speech to announce that a Labour government would create a state-owned investment fund to back projects which could generate wealth for the nation.

The fund would begin with an initial £8.3 billion investment to fund green industries.

Ms Reeves has the main speech at the gathering on Monday, but party leader Sir Keir Starmer will also appear at the conference alongside former England footballer Gary Neville.

The former Manchester United defender Neville used a Daily Mirror interview to brand the tax cuts announced by Mr Kwarteng “immoral” and “madness”.

The Sky Sports pundit said Ms Truss was “taking the absolute mickey out of us” by cutting taxes for the wealthy and declared that having Sir Keir as prime minister would be “a change that cannot come quick enough”.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Ms Reeves’ keynote speech at noon will be a chance for Labour to set out an alternative economic course to Mr Kwarteng’s.

The creation of the national wealth fund could be modelled on similar institutions in countries like Norway and Singapore, and its aim is to create long-term wealth for Britain.

Labour wants to target the money at industries where public investment could attract further private sector spending to deliver energy security and a zero-carbon economy.

The projects include eight new battery factories, six clean steel plants, nine renewable-ready ports, the world’s largest hydrogen electrolyser plant and net-zero industrial clusters in every region of the country.

The party would also establish an Industrial Strategy Council (ISC) to scrutinise progress in meeting policy commitments, in the same way the Climate Change Committee monitors governments’ actions in meeting environmental goals.

It would examine progress against four pledges: delivering clean power by 2030, harnessing data for public good, caring for the future and building a resilient economy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The pound’s plunge to a record low against the US dollar has sparked speculation that the Bank of England may be forced to hike interest rates in an emergency move to stem the run on sterling (PA)
Run on the pound sparks speculation over emergency interest rate hike
Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer leads tributes to Queen Elizabeth II during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday September 25, 2022 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Starmer urged to visit picket line as Labour members back striking workers
The levy on aggregates would be a devolved tax charged by the Scottish Government (Taylor Wimpey/PA)
Consultation opens on devolved tax on construction materials
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Truss will be no more honest than Johnson, Bryant warns
The Government has commissioned a review into delivering net zero in the most pro-growth way (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Climate review to deliver big bang moment for net zero, says leading green Tory
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Andrew Boyers/PA)
MPs dismiss claims inquiry into Boris Johnson is ‘unfair’ and ‘flawed’
Economist at the OECD have downgraded their projections for UK economic growth (Victoria Jones/PA)
UK economy to grow slower than previously predicted in 2022, says OECD
The pound tumbled to an all-time low against the US dollar on Monday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The pound has hit a record low – What will it mean for Britons?
The Chancellor last week unveiled the biggest tax cuts in 50 years and signalled more were on the way (Aaron Chown/PA)
Pound falls to all-time low against US dollar amid fears over UK tax cut…
(PA)
Food bank interest surges with 250% increase in online searches: Labour analysis

More from Press and Journal

Daniel MacIntyre admits the Mantrap in Oban will be different from the past, but will still be a lot of fun. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse 'drain' in town's young population
0
Zygimantas Nevulis leaving court.
'House-sitter and gardener' for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed
Balhousie Huntly Care Home is among three Aberdeenshire sites included in the deal.
North-east care home operator changes hands in multimillion-pound deal
0
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: Stop making promises and start raising taxes to save the NHS
0
SUNDAY FOR MONDAY: Burgie International Horse Trial, Event Organiser, Polly Lochore. Pic By: Bobby Nelson.
When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the famous Burgie horse trials
0
Craig Gordon during a UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park, on September 24, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Scotland fan view: Axel Gordon should be proud of dad Craig

Editor's Picks