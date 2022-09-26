Truss will be no more honest than Johnson, Bryant warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss will be no more honest than Johnson, Bryant warns

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 11:38 am
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Dylan Martinez/PA)

The Standards Committee chairman said he has no faith in Liz Truss being a more honest Prime Minister than her predecessor, as he warned Boris Johnson has caused “long-term damage” to Britain’s reputation.

Labour MP Chris Bryant branded the former leader a “disgrace”, but said he does not think Ms Truss will be any better “on the lying front”, citing his scepticism over whether she raised issues of human rights in talks with Gulf State leaders.

Mr Bryant warned against a system whereby “the winner takes it all”, with the Prime Minister currently free to decide whether their ethics chief – if they appoint one – should launch investigations into potential breaches of the ministerial code.

It is still not clear whether Ms Truss will replace Lord Geidt, the previous adviser on ministers’ interests, after he quit the role in June.

Downing Street said earlier this month the Prime Minister was still considering whether to appoint a direct successor.

Speaking at a Labour fringe event on standards in public life hosted by the Institute for Government, Mr Bryant said Mr Johnson did “a lot of long-term damage to Britain’s reputation and to the reputation of politics in general”.

Chris Bryant
Standards Committee chairman Chris Bryant (Rick Findler/PA)

“And that matters to me because if people don’t believe in the political system and in democracy, then I have no means of doing the things that I want to do in terms of changing the world to make it a better place in the way that I understand,” he said.

Thangam Debbonaire, Labour’s shadow leader of the House of Commons, also said Mr Johnson had been “casual with the truth”.

But Mr Bryant said: “I think Liz Truss is not going to be any better than Boris Johnson on the lying front.

“She sat in front of the Foreign Affairs Committee and said: ‘I personally raised human rights issues… when I was in the Gulf.’

“The Foreign Affairs Committee last week published the reply from the Foreign Office, which was meant to be clearing up what she’d said, and there’s not a single instance that she’s done so – either personally or impersonally.”

Mr Bryant argued that the Government is currently granted “far too much power”, adding: “It’s a bit ‘winner takes it all’.”

Boris Johnson
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Once you get to the Prime Minister, basically, as long as you can maintain your majority in the House of Commons, you can do pretty much anything,” he said.

Ms Debbonaire also accused Mr Johnson of inflicting “lasting damage” during his tenure.

“I’ve found it incredibly frustrating that for the last two years we’ve had a tone set from the top that says: ‘Actually, the rules don’t matter,’” she said.

Questions were repeatedly asked about the former prime minister’s integrity during his time in the top job.

While he survived scandals over former chief aide Dominic Cummings’ infamous Barnard Castle trip during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the subsequent parties in Whitehall as Britons were locked down, and the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat which prompted the resignation of his ethics adviser, it was misconduct allegations against former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher that proved the final straw for Mr Johnson in July.

A Conservative source questioned whether Mr Bryant should be accusing others of dishonesty after the High Court heard he accepted he had made “disproved” allegations against businessman Christopher Chandler.

In July, Adrienne Page KC, for Mr Chandler, said Mr Bryant had paid £1,000 to the UN’s crisis relief fund for Ukraine in lieu of damages.

Mr Johnson has been approached for comment.

