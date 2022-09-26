Run on the pound sparks speculation over emergency interest rate hike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Run on the pound sparks speculation over emergency interest rate hike

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 12:03 pm Updated: September 26, 2022, 12:16 pm
The pound’s plunge to a record low against the US dollar has sparked speculation that the Bank of England may be forced to hike interest rates in an emergency move to stem the run on sterling (PA)
The pound’s plunge to a record low against the US dollar has sparked speculation that the Bank of England may be forced to hike interest rates in an emergency move to stem the run on sterling (PA)

The pound’s plunge to a record low against the US dollar has sparked speculation that the Bank of England may be forced to hike interest rates in an emergency move to stem the run on sterling.

Financial markets were awash with speculation that the Bank may need to increase rates less than a week after it last pushed the button on a rate rise to 2.25% and before its next scheduled meeting in November.

Market experts said the Bank may need to increase rates by as much as one percentage point – to 3.25% – to steady the plunging pound as it hurtles towards parity with the US dollar following the Chancellor’s mini-budget tax cut announcements.

Former Bank interest rate-setters also said the Bank’s governor Andrew Bailey would be facing mounting pressure to act and may have to convene an emergency meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: “The central bank is in a tough place and any intervention might only be a sticking plaster as the path of least resistance for the pound is lower; parity gravity.

“Despite this, to not act would be wilful neglect.”

He said Mr Bailey’s tenure “will be remembered for this moment”, but added the Governor will need to take a “considered approach” and also balance the risk of a knee-jerk reaction creating more panic in markets.

He said: “If the BoE stands idly by as the pound craters it would be as guilty as (Kwasi) Kwarteng.

“But it might hope that sterling rights itself and recovers before it needs to say or do anything: the parity gravity makes this rather risky.”

The comments came as Sir John Gieve, former deputy governor of the Bank of England, said he would be worried if he was still in the job as sterling falls against the dollar.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think I would be worried.

“The Bank, and indeed the Government, have indicated that they are going to take their next decision in November and publish forecasts and, so on that point, the worry is that they may have to take action a bit sooner than that.”

Former Bank policymaker Martin Weale had cautioned last week that the new Government’s economic plans would “end in tears” – with a run on the pound in an event similar to what was recorded in 1976.

Financial markets are currently pricing in rates to rise from 2.25% to 3.75% in November, which implies a rise before the next meeting and at the scheduled decision on November 3.

The Bank has already increased rates seven times in a row to try and rein in soaring inflation, with the latest hike last Thursday from 1.75% to 2.25% – the highest level since December 2008.

The Bank of England declined to comment.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said there was co-ordinated central bank action to devalue the US dollar in 1985 – the last time the pound was this low against the dollar.

He said: “Multi-year lows in not just sterling but the (Japanese) yen and euro against the greenback also hark back to the mid-eighties when only multi-lateral Government intervention stopped the dollar in its tracks, with the so-called Plaza Accord.

“The G5 – as they were then – agreed at a meeting in New York to devalue the dollar against the Japanese yen, German deutschmark, French franc and the pound, and with the Bank of Japan already intervening in the foreign exchange markets it will be interesting to see if we get any co-ordinated action this time around.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Far-Right party Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Truss congratulates far-right leader set to be Italy’s first female premier
Shadow communities secretary Lisa Nandy was speaking at a fringe event at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Government approach to devolution ‘offensive and wrong’, says Nandy
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammad bin Salman (Victoria Jones/PA)
Truss thanks Saudi crown price for help freeing Britons captured in Ukraine
A man walks past a polling station (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour members back proportional representation in general elections
Halifax said it had temporarily removed products that come with a fee (Yui Mok/PA)
Lenders withdraw mortgages from sale after mini-budget sparked market turmoil
Party leader Sir Keir Starmer with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves at the end of her keynote speech during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Monday September 26, 2022.
Labour presents alternative to ‘out of control’ Tories after market chaos
Former England footballer Gary Neville speaking at a fringe meeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Men’s football must invest heavily in the women’s game, says Gary Neville
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Aaron Chown/PA)
Lammy: Be nice, don’t fight with Britain’s allies
(PA)
Labour says it would deliver ‘rapid deals’ with the EU on NI trade issues
Shadow communities secretary Lisa Nandy was speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
‘Council housing, council housing, council housing’ is new Labour mantra – Nandy

More from Press and Journal

Council meetings were moved from Inverness Town House
Councillors vote to move meetings away from Inverness Town House permanently
0
Inverness Crematorium. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'No delays' to funeral services at Inverness Crematorium - despite month-long breakdown of machine
0
The big clash between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers was this week's Highland League Weekly main highlights match.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers and Banks o' Dee…
0
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
Locals describe 'massive police presence' during search for tragic Winton McNab
0
Readers have expressed "devastation" after hearing the Saigon will be closing its doors. Picture by Fiona Wilson.
Laughs, smoked corn chicken and memorable buffets: Readers share memories following Aberdeen's Saigon restaurant…
0
Residents from Seaton have won a share of million of pounds from People's Postcode Lottery. Supplied by People's Postcode Lottery.
Aberdeen community 'buzzing with excitement' after scooping £3.2 million People's Postcode Lottery prize
0

Editor's Picks