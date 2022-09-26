British banks to be tested against recessions worse than 2008 financial crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

British banks to be tested against recessions worse than 2008 financial crisis

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 1:20 pm
The Bank of England will put eight of the UK’s leading banks under a hypothetical scenario to determine how resilient the sector is (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bank of England will put eight of the UK’s leading banks under a hypothetical scenario to determine how resilient the sector is (Yui Mok/PA)

Britain’s biggest banks will be stress tested against scenarios more severe than the 2008 financial crisis, to see whether they can withstand inflation rocketing to 17% and interest rates hiked up to 6%.

The Bank of England will put eight of the UK’s leading banks under a hypothetical scenario to determine how resilient the sector is against severe but plausible recessions.

The stress tests will assess the impact of series of global economic shocks, starting from the end of June this year and spanning a five-year period.

  • Inflation peaking at 17% in 2023 and averaging at 11% over three years
  • UK GDP falling by 5% over the first year
  • UK unemployment more than doubling to a peak rate of 8.5%.
  • Interest rates spiking to 6% in early 2023 before gradually reducing to under 3.5%.
  • Housing market crash with property prices plummeting by around one-third over the first year
  • Commercial property prices sliding 45% during the duration of the five-year scenario.

The worst-case scenario imagines inflation peaking at 17% in 2023 and averaging at 11% over three years, UK GDP falling by 5% over the first year, and UK unemployment more than doubling to a peak rate of 8.5%.

Banks will be tested against interest rates spiking to 6% in early 2023 before gradually reducing to under 3.5%.

It also imagines a housing market crash whereby property prices will plummet by around one-third over the first year and commercial property prices will slide 45% during the duration of the five-year scenario.

The purpose of the stress tests is to ensure that major lenders can “absorb rather than amplify” economic shocks, to support UK households and businesses effectively, the Bank of England said.

It emphasised that the doomsday figures used for the tests are not a forecast for the future economy, but are feasible events.

It will test banks against a scenario that is more severe than the global financial crisis for both the UK and the world, the central bank said, painting a worrying picture for the health of the economy.

  • Barclays
  • HSBC
  • Lloyds Banking Group
  • Nationwide
  • NatWest Group
  • Santander UK
  • Standard Chartered
  • Virgin Money UK

Last week, the Bank of England raised the base rate to 2.25% and said that it expects a 0.1% fall in GDP over the current quarter, indicating that the country is already in a recession.Meanwhile, the pound sunk to its lowest level on record against the US dollar early on Monday in a sign that global confidence in the currency is crashing.

The Bank of England’s annual stress test was last conducted in 2019, with the onset of Covid leading to pandemic-focused stress tests that assessed the resilience of banks against negative interest rates and a double-dip recession.

This year’s test was due to be launched in March but had to be postponed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which had severe economic and financial implications.

The banks and building societies to be put to the test are Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, Nationwide, NatWest Group, Santander UK, Standard Chartered and Virgin Money UK – collectively accounting for around 75% of lending in the UK.

And for the first time, ring-fenced subgroups of Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest Group will also be assessed on a standalone basis.

The results of this year’s test are set to be published in mid-2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Far-Right party Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Truss congratulates far-right leader set to be Italy’s first female premier
Shadow communities secretary Lisa Nandy was speaking at a fringe event at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Government approach to devolution ‘offensive and wrong’, says Nandy
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammad bin Salman (Victoria Jones/PA)
Truss thanks Saudi crown price for help freeing Britons captured in Ukraine
A man walks past a polling station (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour members back proportional representation in general elections
Halifax said it had temporarily removed products that come with a fee (Yui Mok/PA)
Lenders withdraw mortgages from sale after mini-budget sparked market turmoil
Party leader Sir Keir Starmer with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves at the end of her keynote speech during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Monday September 26, 2022.
Labour presents alternative to ‘out of control’ Tories after market chaos
Former England footballer Gary Neville speaking at a fringe meeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Men’s football must invest heavily in the women’s game, says Gary Neville
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Aaron Chown/PA)
Lammy: Be nice, don’t fight with Britain’s allies
(PA)
Labour says it would deliver ‘rapid deals’ with the EU on NI trade issues
Shadow communities secretary Lisa Nandy was speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
‘Council housing, council housing, council housing’ is new Labour mantra – Nandy

More from Press and Journal

Council meetings were moved from Inverness Town House
Councillors vote to move meetings away from Inverness Town House permanently
0
Inverness Crematorium. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'No delays' to funeral services at Inverness Crematorium - despite month-long breakdown of machine
0
The big clash between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers was this week's Highland League Weekly main highlights match.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers and Banks o' Dee…
0
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
Locals describe 'massive police presence' during search for tragic Winton McNab
0
Readers have expressed "devastation" after hearing the Saigon will be closing its doors. Picture by Fiona Wilson.
Laughs, smoked corn chicken and memorable buffets: Readers share memories following Aberdeen's Saigon restaurant…
0
Residents from Seaton have won a share of million of pounds from People's Postcode Lottery. Supplied by People's Postcode Lottery.
Aberdeen community 'buzzing with excitement' after scooping £3.2 million People's Postcode Lottery prize
0

Editor's Picks