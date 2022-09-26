Kwarteng ‘not reading room’ with tax cuts for rich, says ex-England star Neville

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Kwarteng ‘not reading room’ with tax cuts for rich, says ex-England star Neville

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 1:31 pm
Gary Neville said many millionaire footballers came from working-class backgrounds and were wanting to ensure public services were properly funded (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Gary Neville said many millionaire footballers came from working-class backgrounds and were wanting to ensure public services were properly funded (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ex-England footballer Gary Neville accused Kwasi Kwarteng of failing to “read the room” by offering tax cuts to millionaires and lifting the cap on bankers’ bonuses.

Former Manchester United defender Neville said many millionaire footballers came from working-class backgrounds and were not seeking tax cuts, instead wanting to ensure public services were properly funded.

Despite his presence at the Labour conference in Liverpool, where he will appear alongside Sir Keir Starmer on the main stage, Neville insisted he had no desire to seek political office.

Labour Party Conference 2022
Former England footballer Gary Neville, with shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell, speaking at a fringe meeting during the Labour Party conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Chancellor’s mini-budget on Friday has set the battle lines for the next general election, with Labour pledging to reverse his removal of the 45p tax rate for people earning more than £150,000.

Neville told reporters: “I didn’t support the tax cut that was given at the end of last week. I also didn’t support the removal of the cap for bankers’ bonuses.

“It was a shock, to be honest with you – I shouldn’t be shocked any more.

“It didn’t feel like it was reading the room in this country, when people are desperately worrying over the winter about how they are going to heat their homes, how they are going to feed their families, that bankers are potentially going to increase their bonuses or that the highest earners in this country are going to be better off.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng
Neville took issue with the decision by Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, right, to ‘offer tax cuts to millionaires’ (Dylan Martinez/PA)

“I don’t think people in this country at the highest-earner bracket were actually expecting favour, they weren’t asking for favour.”

In terms of footballers, he said: “We’ve been brought up in working-class families, we want good education, we want equal opportunities, we want good health – we don’t want our families and our grandparents waiting two weeks to see their doctor, we want our families to be looked after and our children to have good opportunities.

“I don’t think any footballer would be happy. Footballers have got a good conscience, they come from Bury and Barrow and Dudley and towns and communities like this, they are not born into wealth and so when they get to wealth they actually still respect where they came from and they are grounded.”

The prospect of furthering his political involvement by standing in a by-election in Labour-held West Lancashire did not appeal to Neville.

“Not for me,” he said. “I’m not going to be tempted.”

He added: “I have got no intention of going into politics at all. The reality of it is, I love what I do so much, I love what I do in football, I love what I do in Greater Manchester with the businesses that I co-own.”

He said that while he was “politically motivated”, he “can do as much for the Labour Party being here today as I can do being an MP”.

