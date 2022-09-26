Reeves: I’ll reverse abolition of 45% income tax rate to fund NHS staffing surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Reeves: I’ll reverse abolition of 45% income tax rate to fund NHS staffing surge

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 1:33 pm Updated: September 26, 2022, 3:58 pm
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves speaking during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Monday September 26, 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves speaking during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Monday September 26, 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)

A Labour government would fund a surge in NHS staffing by reversing tax cuts for the highest earners in Britain, according to Rachel Reeves.

The shadow chancellor said the party would reinstate the top income tax rate of 45% on earnings above £150,000 and use the money generated to train more new district nurses, health visitors and midwives.

Ms Reeves said a Labour administration would also implement the “biggest expansion of medical school places in British history” in a bid to ensure the NHS has the “doctors it needs”.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng last week announced that, from April, the 660,000 earners getting more than £150,000 a year will no longer pay the top income tax rate of 45% and will instead pay the 40% applicable to those on more than £50,271.

Labour said reversing this cut would raise more than £2bn a year, which it would funnel into boosting the NHS workforce.

In England, the party’s plan involves doubling the number of doctors trained each year, from 7,500 to 15,000, at an annual cost of up to £1.1 billion.

Labour would also spend an annual £20 million doubling the number of district nurses qualifying per year, from 700 to 1,400.

It would invest an annual £100 million in 1,000 new health visitors per year, to provide high quality care for the community.

And it would create an extra 10,000 nursing and midwifery clinical placements every year, at an annual cost of £51 million.

Scotland and Wales will get equivalent funding, with the cost of the package peaking at an annual £1.6 billion over the next parliament.

Pressed on where this cash would actually come from, given that the tax cut the party plans to reverse to source the money is set to be funded by borrowing, a Labour source said: “Obviously we’ll have to see the fiscal situation when we get to the election.”

Labour would also produce a long-term workforce plan for the NHS for the next five, 10 and 15 years.

In a “pro-business” and “pro-worker” speech, Ms Reeves also confirmed a pledge to guarantee a minimum wage that “reflects the real cost of living” if she becomes chancellor.

The Labour source said the party would work with the Low Pay Commission to determine how much this would be.

Ms Reeves, on the plan for a Labour government to establish a national wealth fund in a bid to invest in new industries, declared this would result in a zero-carbon economy “made in Britain”.

Ahead of her keynote speech to the conference in Liverpool, Ms Reeves accused Mr Kwarteng of having “fanned the flames” of the plummeting pound by hinting at fresh “unfunded” tax cuts.

The pound fell to the lowest level against the US dollar since decimalisation in 1971, dropping by more than 4% to just 1.03 dollars before gaining some ground as trading picked up on Monday.

Ms Reeves then used her approach to set about ditching some of Mr Kwarteng’s proposals.

She told delegates: “With a Labour government, those at the top will pay their fair share. The 45p top rate of income tax is coming back.

“Here’s what we will do with that money. The next Labour government will double the number of district nurses qualifying every year, we will train more than 5,000 new health visitors, we will create an additional 10,000 nursing and midwife placements every year.

“More than that, we will implement the biggest expansion of medical school places in British history, doubling the number of medical students so our NHS has the doctors it needs.”

Labour Party Conference 2022
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves visit an insulation project on a social housing site in Bootle, Merseyside (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Elsewhere, Sir Keir Starmer was also blaming the Tory Government for the “real turmoil” in the financial markets, while speaking at a Bloomberg business event.

Although the Labour leader said his party would reverse the abolition of the 45% tax rate on earnings above £150,000, he has backed the reduction of the basic rate to 19p in the pound.

Ms Reeves suggested Labour would pay for the tax cut with borrowing, warning it was just the scale of the Government’s borrowing that had “spooked the markets”.

“When I set out my fiscal rules last year I said that in emergency situations – and we are absolutely in a national emergency at the moment – you can borrow and the Government is borrowing, it’s the scale of the borrowing…” she said.

The Labour source also confirmed the party would keep the corporation tax rise, which is being scrapped by the Government, but stressed this would need to go “alongside targeted investment allowances”.

Ms Reeves used her party conference speech to announce that a Labour government would create a state-owned investment fund to back projects which could generate wealth for the nation.

The fund would begin with an initial £8.3 billion investment to fund green industries.

Ms Reeves had the main speech at the gathering on Monday, but Sir Keir will also appear at the conference alongside former England footballer Gary Neville.

Former Manchester United defender Neville said he had been “unnerved” by reports the Government was preparing to shelve plans for an independent regulator for football.

The Government gave its formal backing to the idea of a regulator in April in its formal response to the fan-led review, but The Times reported that Prime Minister Liz Truss and her new administration could be set to abandon those plans.

The Labour Party committed itself to bringing forward the legislation needed to underpin a regulator at its annual conference on Monday should the Conservatives not do so.

Neville, a big advocate of independent regulation in football, said at a Labour Party conference fringe event on Monday: “The cross has been played into the box, all Liz Truss needs to do with the other Cabinet ministers is head it into the back of the net.”

