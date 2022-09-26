Picket line college lecturers say strike is most significant they have taken

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Picket line college lecturers say strike is most significant they have taken

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 1:37 pm
Lecturers on the picket line outside Southwark College in south London (Gina Kalsi/PA)
Lecturers on the picket line outside Southwark College in south London (Gina Kalsi/PA)

Striking college lecturers have said the industrial action is the most significant they have taken because of the cost-of-living crisis.

About 4,000 members of the University and College Union (UCU) at 31 colleges in England will take up to 10 days of strike action over the coming weeks.

The union said the level of industrial action being undertaken is unprecedented in England, with lecturers and other staff determined to picket outside colleges on each morning of strike action.

Staff at Southwark College, in south London, were on the official UCU picket line on Monday handing out flyers, holding up signs and playing instruments.

College lecturers strike
Naomi Felton joins lecturers on the picket line outside Southwark College (Gina Kalsi/PA)

Naomi Felton, 40, from Greenwich, who works in the access course department and was on the picket line outside the college entrance, believes the strike is more important than ever due to the cost-of-living crisis.

She said: “It’s the most significant strike we’ve ever had because I think it’s becoming more and more desperate, and if they want to keep people in further education then they need to pay us more.

“We’ve been on a pay freeze for 12 years, we’re earning £9,000 less than school teachers and we work just as hard. Further education has recently got an injection of funding, but managers are choosing not to invest it in our salaries and people are just fed up really.”

Vilma Parkes, 45, from south-east London, who works in the English as a second language department at Southwark College, said: “There is strength in numbers.

College lecturers strike
Vilma Parkes said college lecturers are overlooked and underpaid (Gina Kalsi/PA)

“This is a plausible course where teachers are one of the many backbones of the country. Most of the time we’re overlooked and underpaid, even during the pandemic a lot of us gave our time.

“Also, it’s not about the money but it’s about the respect. I’m here today to support my colleagues as well.”

Those striking and their supporters brought an array of musical instruments, including two types of bell and a drum, but a neighbour shouted from a property opposite the college to complain about the noise, saying she worked nights and had to sleep.

One of the UCU members crossed the road to speak to her and those on the picket stopped playing their instruments.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “Strike action on this scale in further education is unprecedented but our members have been left with no other option, they are being pushed into poverty by college bosses who refuse to raise pay to help them meet the cost-of-living crisis.

“College staff deliver excellent education but over the last 12 years their pay has fallen behind inflation by 35% and now thousands are skipping meals, restricting energy use and considering leaving the sector altogether.

“This strike action will continue for 10 days unless college bosses wake up to this crisis, stop dining off the goodwill of their workforce and make a serious pay offer.”

