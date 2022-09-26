Ed Miliband mocks ’19th century’ Rees-Mogg and accuses him of ‘climate denial’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ed Miliband mocks '19th century' Rees-Mogg and accuses him of 'climate denial'

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 2:14 pm
Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband Ed Miliband during the Labour Party conference at the ACC Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband Ed Miliband during the Labour Party conference at the ACC Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ed Miliband has mocked “19th century” Jacob Rees-Mogg and accused him of spreading “dangerous climate denial”.

In his speech at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, the shadow climate change secretary said a Labour government would make Britain the first major country in the world to set and achieve the target of zero-carbon power by 2030.

Mr Miliband criticised the Government’s decision to open the door for fracking and ripped into the new Business Secretary, Mr Rees-Mogg, for coming up with an “energy policy for the 1820s”.

He told the exhibition centre: “A man who says we should extract ‘every last drop’ of oil and gas, even though it would mean three degrees of global warming.

Ed Miliband during the Labour Party conference at the ACC Liverpool
Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband during the Labour Party conference at the ACC Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

“A man who says ‘trying to forecast the climate is unrealistic, the cost is probably unaffordable’.

“Let’s call it what it is: this is dangerous climate denial.

“If you want an energy policy for the 1820s, Jacob Rees-Mogg sure is your man. If you want one for the 2020s, we need a Labour government.”

On what Labour would do to make Britain a “clean energy superpower”, he stressed the low cost of solar and wind energy and concerns over global supplies.

He said: “That’s why for bills, for security and for climate, I am proud to announce a Labour government will make Britain the first major country in the world to set and achieve the target of zero-carbon power by 2030.

“The essential foundation of the drive to net zero. Britain a clean energy superpower. Saving £93 billion off bills.

“We will do it by sweeping away Tory dogma that is holding our country back. It is within our grasp. Isn’t it?”

Mr Miliband was not the only shadow cabinet minister to criticise Mr Rees-Mogg in his conference speech on Monday morning.

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds took the stage after the Labour former leader to launch the party’s industrial strategy.

He said: “In the face of an energy crisis, a business investment crisis, a climate crisis, who do they pick to meet these challenges?

“Jacob Rees-Mogg.

“One newspaper said he was better suited to running a museum than the business department.

“Frankly, museums are far too important for that.”

Mr Reynolds also told delegates policies such as “fair pay agreements” will be to the next Labour government what the national minimum wage was to the last one.

On the industrial strategy, he said: “We will harness data for the public good, ensuring it isn’t just held by corporate gatekeepers but used to benefit us all.

“We will bolster our national resilience, ensuring our supply chains and working people are never again left so exposed to global shocks.”

Mr Reynolds insisted Labour will treat the care sector as “an essential part of our economy”.

He added: “And conference, I pledge to you now, there will never, ever be a scandal like P&O Ferries under a Labour government.”

