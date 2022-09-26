Drakeford urges focus on winning power amid ‘disappointment’ in national results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drakeford urges focus on winning power amid ‘disappointment’ in national results

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 3:55 pm
First minister of Wales Mark Drakeford during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Monday September 26, 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)
First minister of Wales Mark Drakeford during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Monday September 26, 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said there is growing “disappointment” that Labour’s successes in Wales have not been matched in the rest of the country, as he urged the party’s conference to focus on winning power.

Speaking from the main stage at the conference in Liverpool, Mr Drakeford warned his fellow party members that when Labour does not win power it is letting people down.

He also used his speech to champion the use of proportional representation.

Whether the party should support changing the voting system has been a source of debate at the conference. The issue is due to be put to a vote on Monday afternoon, but party leader Sir Keir Starmer has said it is “not a priority” for him while focused on getting into power.

Despite using the speech to celebrate 100 years of Labour winning Welsh elections, Mr Drakeford warned: “The celebration is very powerfully accompanied by a growing sense of disappointment and disillusion, because in the 100 years during which (Wales) has voted time and time again for Labour, only a third of those years has resulted in a Labour government at Westminster.”

He added: “The central reason for our party’s existence, the reason why our members do all those things we ask of them … is this, we exist to seek and to win political power.

“Now we do that, not as an end in itself, but because only in that way can we change for the better the lives of those who rely on the Labour Party, rely on our party to fashion that better future for us all.

“And conference, we can do better, whether that’s through a Welsh Labour Government or a Labour mayor, or a Labour council, we show every day the difference that Labour can make.

“And when we don’t do it, when we don’t win power on their behalf, let’s be clear, we let those people down.

“We can carry on winning our own elections in Wales and doing all the things which only we can do, but without a Labour government at Westminster the story can never be complete.”

Labour Party Conference 2022
First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford addresses the Labour Party conference (Peter Byrne/PA)

He also told the conference hall that the politics of proportional representation in Wales recognises that “no party has a monopoly on good or progressive ideas”, and that in Wales the party has never governed alone.

Criticising the Conservative Government, he said: “How has it come to this? A country in which the rich are rewarded while a cruel and casual kick is aimed at those families struggling by on bare-bones universal credit.”

“Today a fearful United Kingdom looks on in dismay and disbelief at the wreckage caused being caused by a government which they had no hand in creating,” he said.

[[title]]

[[text]]
