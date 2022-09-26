Men’s football must invest heavily in the women’s game, says Gary Neville

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Men’s football must invest heavily in the women’s game, says Gary Neville

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 6:58 pm
Former England footballer Gary Neville speaking at a fringe meeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Former England footballer Gary Neville speaking at a fringe meeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Gary Neville believes men’s football must “invest heavily” in the women’s game to make amends for the Football Association’s de facto 50-year ban.

The former England international said it is “absolutely ridiculous” the fight is continuing for “equal pay, for equal investment” into women’s sport.

His comments came after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer stressed the importance of creating a legacy after the stunning success of the England women’s team at Euro 2022.

Sir Keir, who was involved in a question and answer session with Neville on the main stage at Labour Party conference in Liverpool, said his 11-year-old daughter was “bewitched” by the Lionesses.

Labour Party Conference 2022
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and former footballer Gary Neville speaking at the Labour Party Conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He said: “We need equal access, we’ve got to fight this fight for equal access for women.”

Sir Keir added: “The legacy should not just be (a trophy) in a cabinet somewhere, it’s got to be young women having an equal chance to play football.”

Former Manchester United player Neville added: “Many of you will be aware, many of you may not be aware that in the 1920s the men’s game, the FA, stopped women from playing football for 50 years.

“And that’s the reason why the men’s game now – having set the women’s game back so far – needs to invest heavily in the women’s game.

“My mum was stopped from playing in the 1970s for a school team and my brother was the manager of the England women’s team for four years, my sister has fought for equal funding through Sport England for netball for many, many years, how can we be in 2022 still fighting for funding for equal pay, for equal investment into women’s sport?

“It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

The pair earlier were involved in a series of matey exchanges on football and politics.

After Sir Keir spoke of playing football each week, Neville was asked if he had any advice for an aspiring midfielder.

Neville told conference: “Make sure you play left of centre, you’ve got to deliver some nice passes to that left wing as they’re a little bit noisy.”

In August, the Premier League said it remained in “active conversations” with the FA over how it can help women’s football.

But chief executive Richard Masters insisted it was the wrong time to talk about a potential takeover of the Women’s Super League (WSL).

This season the Premier League started a three-year commitment to invest £21 million into both the women’s professional game and girls grassroots football but plans to take control of the WSL remain on ice for now.

