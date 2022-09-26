Nicola Sturgeon to be quizzed by MSPs over cost-of-living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon will be quizzed by a group of MSPs who are Holyrood committee conveners to discuss efforts to tackle the rising costs of living.

In a session lasting an hour and a half, the First Minister will speak to the Conveners Group on Wednesday morning.

Questions will cover a number of topics, including the Programme for Government announced on September 6.

The First Minister last spoke to the Conveners Group in March, discussing the Scottish Government’s response to the war in Ukraine and Covid-19 recovery.

Liam McArthur is expecting a focus on the cost of living (Fraser Bremner)

Speaking ahead of the session, chairman of the Conveners Group, Liam McArthur, said: “This session will give conveners the opportunity to jointly question the First Minister on issues of concern and relevance to the work of Parliament’s committees.

“I would expect there to be a strong focus on some of the key themes raised in the recent Programme for Government and how these relate to the impact of the rising cost of living.”

The Programme for Government is the legislative agenda for the next year.

Ministers pledged to freeze rents in Scotland using emergency legislation, with rail fares also being frozen until next March.

It also set out plans to abolish the not proven verdict and allow councils to introduce tourist taxes.