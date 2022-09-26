Lib Dems: Island communities are suffering while ferry cancellations rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Lib Dems: Island communities are suffering while ferry cancellations rise

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 12:03 am
The unfinished Glen Sannox Caledonian Macbrayne ferry in the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde (Jane Barlow/PA)
The unfinished Glen Sannox Caledonian Macbrayne ferry in the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde (Jane Barlow/PA)

Island communities in Scotland are being left to “suffer” due to high levels of ferry disruption, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have said.

The party have hit out at the Scottish Government’s handling of Scotland’s ferry services as figures reveal the extent of cancellations and delays on key rural routes.

Figures obtained by the party through a freedom of information request revealed a total of 7,431 cancelled sailings between January and July 2022.

The cancellation rate has already passed figures for the whole of 2018, where there were 7,156 cancelled sailings.

Cancellation rates for the whole of 2020 and 2021 are higher, with 7,434 and 9,351 respectively.

Scottish ministers have faced scrutiny in recent months over the construction of the MV Glen Sannox and the as-yet-unnamed Hull 802 which are due in service next year – five years behind schedule – and are projected to be two-and-a-half times over-budget.

The Isle of Arran route from Ardrossan to Brodick, which will be serviced by the Glen Sannox vessel, had already experienced 990 cancelled or late sailings in the year up to July 31 2022.

And there have been 302 cancelled or delayed sailing on the Uig route to Tarbert or Lochmaddy, which will be covered by Hull 802.

Scottish educational performance
Willie Rennie says island communities are suffering (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

CalMac have said the challenges to conducting maintenance and repairs are caused by global supply issues.

Meanwhile, an opposition debate led by the Scottish Conservatives will be held in Parliament on Wednesday.

It comes after figures revealed the number of technical faults with CalMac fleets has steadily increased since 2017.

According to freedom of information figures obtained by the Tories, there were a record 163 faults recorded in 2021, compared to 90 in 2017, costing approximately £28 million to fix.

MV Glen Sannox launch
The MV Glen Sannox will cover the Isle of Arran route (Andrew Milligan/PA)

And there have been 141 faults recorded as of the end of July 2022, figures show.

It comes as concerns were raised earlier this month that island harbours will be unable to take in and operate the two delayed vessels.

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP has condemned the “mismanagement” from the Scottish Government.

He said businesses and families are struggling to access vital resources including medical care.

Mr Rennie said: “The SNP are letting our island communities suffer, as they continue to mismanage Scotland’s ferry network. These figures are yet more proof of that.

“Businesses can’t get the supplies they need and families are struggling to get to critical medical appointments.

“Over the summer, Scottish Liberal Democrats called for Parliament to be recalled, so that ministers could explain why years of underinvestment were allowed to lead us here. They didn’t listen.

“We need a comprehensive public inquiry into the Government’s handling of the Ferguson shipyard so that islanders can finally get the answer they deserve about why these lifeline ferries have been subject to horrendous delays.

“The Scottish Government need to invest in island ferries and put together a long-term plan for replacing boats which have been in use for decades.”

Graham Simpson, Tory transport spokesperson, said: “The SNP Government has failed to procure desperately-needed replacement ferries and refused to commit adequate long-term funding for Scotland’s ferry provision.

“As a result, breakdowns and delays have sky-rocketed.”

He added: “The SNP keep hoping that they can bury their heads in the sand, and wait for this scandal to blow over – all the while island residents suffer the consequences.”

CalMac, the body that operates the majority of Scotland’s ferry services, said the vast majority of cancellations (74%) were due to weather conditions between 2007 and 2021, compared to just 15% for technical faults.

“The start of 2022 saw unprecedented and severe weather conditions, including three named storms, which meant that sailings were affected over several weeks,” said managing director, Robbie Drummond.

“Decisions to cancel services are only taken as a last resort and to safeguard the well-being and safety of those on board.

“Given the implications for safety and the legislation in place to ensure safety at sea, weather disruption is not a matter on which we are able to negotiate or consult.

“However, we recognise that disruption to services due to breakdowns and technical faults is extremely challenging for local communities, and we sincerely apologise to those affected when this happens.

“We are working hard to prevent unscheduled maintenance caused by technical issues, and we have invested record sums in our fleet to maintain vessel resilience and service in order to provide a high-quality service.

“This investment increased by around 70% over five years from £20.5 million in 2017 to £34.1 million in 2021.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said breakdowns and delays are “unacceptable”.

“That’s why we’ve invested to provide additional capacity on the Clyde and Hebrides routes.

“We are also continuing to work on procuring more vessels, while the four new ferries we have ordered are being built,” he said.

The spokesperson added: “Quite evidently, the start of 2022 coincided with some of the worst weather impacts on record, and Covid-related absences compounded service delivery.

“In response, ministers have approved additional finance to support weather monitoring equipment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (David Parry/PA)
Belarus opposition leader to speak at Labour conference
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is joined on stage by his wife Victoria (PA)
Starmer puts publicly-owned energy firm at heart of plan to restore hope to UK
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Aaron Chown/PA)
David Lammy unveils new ‘green dimension’ to Labour’s foreign policy
Striking barristers will take part in another round of demonstrations as talks continue (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Striking barristers to resume demonstrations amid talks with ministers over pay
Kwasi Kwarteng and Rupa Huq (Aaron Chown/Yui Mok/PA)
Suspended Labour MP apologises for calling Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)
Bank warns of ‘significant’ rate rises as Kwarteng says his plan will work
Labour wants to increase home ownership to 2003 levels (Yui Mok/PA)
Starmer promises to get 1.5 million more households on the property ladder
Angus Robertson warned Scotland could face ‘immense’ challenges in population levels in the coming decades (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland faces ‘immense’ population challenge in coming decades, MSPs told
Party leader Sir Keir Starmer making his keynote address (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Starmer recalls moment he was ‘struck’ by plight of woman in Grimsby
Kwasi Kwarteng and Rupa Huq (Aaron Chown/Yui Mok/PA)
Labour suspends MP heard calling Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks