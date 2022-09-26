Serious child safeguarding concerns remain, Education Secretary told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Serious child safeguarding concerns remain, Education Secretary told

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 12:06 am
Education Secretary Kit Malthouse has been urged to make sure that commitments made by both council bosses to improve services over 12 months were followed through (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)
Education Secretary Kit Malthouse has been urged to make sure that commitments made by both council bosses to improve services over 12 months were followed through (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The council leadership in two areas where vulnerable children were murdered need to be held to account about their failings, ministers have been told.

A cross-party group of MPs has written to Education Secretary Kit Malthouse to tell him they are “extremely concerned” about whether the chief executives of Solihull and Bradford Councils are up to the job of improving children’s services following the deaths of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson.

The Education Select Committee’s letter comes after it spoke to the senior officials from both councils and said it found their reassurances “inadequate”.

Coronavirus – Thu Feb 25, 2021
Chair the Education Select Committee, Conservative MP Robert Halfon (Parliament TV handout/House of Commons)

The Committee added it was “extremely concerned as to whether the current leadership of Solihull and Bradford Councils will be able to safeguard other vulnerable children”.

Six-year-old Arthur from Solihull in the West Midlands, was poisoned, starved and beaten.

His stepmother Emma Tustin, 32, was jailed for life in December last year with a minimum term of 29 years for murder. His father, Thomas Hughes, 29, is serving 24 years for manslaughter, a sentence increase on appeal.

Sixteen-month-old Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, at her home in Keighley, West Yorkshire, in September 2020.

Star’s mother, Frankie Smith, 20, was found guilty of causing or allowing the youngster’s death.

The committee’s letter to Mr Malthouse questioned whether Solihull chief executive Nick Page and Bradford chief executive Kersten England were “best placed to continue to lead and oversee the state of Children’s Services in both authorities”.

The group of MPs called on ministers to make sure that commitments made by both council bosses to improve services over 12 months were followed through.

Otherwise, it warned that the Department for Education and Ofsted should consider “whether both chief executives are capable of continuing to try and establish such significant change”.

Conservative chair of the committee, Robert Halfon MP, said: “The deaths of Arthur and Star were harrowing. Both Bradford and Solihull Councils’ children’s services were in dire need of improvements even before the lockdowns. Action was not taken, and two children lost their lives.

“The new Education Secretary must prioritise the vulnerable children currently being failed by these authorities and take the steps to ensure targets for improvement are being met, and fast.

“There must be accountability, and it is essential that the leaders responsible for the most at-risk children in our society are up to the job.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We have already intervened extensively in both Solihull and Bradford’s services to address weaknesses, appointing independent advisers in both cases and handing control of services in Bradford to a Trust.

“We cannot be complacent when it comes to protecting vulnerable children and will not hesitate to take additional steps to drive swift improvement. We are working on a bold plan for wide scale reform in children’s social care which we will publish later this year.”

A Bradford Council spokesperson said that the local authority was “working well” with the Department for Education and was making “good progress” in establishing the Bradford Children and Families Trust.

The spokesperson said: “It is a matter of public record that we acknowledge and fully accept the findings of the National Panel report which was led by Annie Hudson into the horrific deaths of Star and Arthur.

“As a council we are clear about the actions we need to take to improve services and make sure that children in our district are safe.

“We are implementing these at pace. We cooperated fully with the Department for Education’s Commissioner-led review which was a thorough appraisal of the challenges that have faced children’s services. The most recent Ofsted monitoring visit, the result of which was published this month, has also highlighted recent improvements in the delivery of services.”

Editor's Picks