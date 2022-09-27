NHS cannot be complacent about winter challenges, says chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS cannot be complacent about winter challenges, says chief executive

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 12:27 pm
Challenges facing the NHS are expected to become worse this winter (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scotland’s NHS faces “very real challenges” this winter as its chief executive promised the sector will not be “complacent” in its response to the crisis.

Caroline Lamb, NHS Scotland’s chief executive and director-general for Health and Social Care, gave evidence on winter planning to Holyrood’s health committee on Tuesday.

Health boards have been plagued by soaring A&E waiting times and increasing numbers of delayed discharges in recent months.

As the healthcare sector in Scotland recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, and battles the cost-of-living crisis, the issues facing hospitals are expected to become worse.

In her opening statement to the committee, Ms Lamb said the winter period will be “very difficult for people across the country”, as it presents challenges to staff and patients.

Conservative MSP Tess White asked if the chief executive was nervous that the NHS will not be able to cope with the anticipated strain on the healthcare sector this winter.

Ms Lamb responded: “I think it would be foolish to be complacent as we go into what will be a very difficult winter.

“However, we have been involved in intensive planning with our NHS boards – and this is not new. We work alongside our boards and partners throughout the year.”

She continued: “We know that our NHS has a strong track record in the last two years of responding to unprecedented demands and pressures in the system.

“However as I have said, we cannot be complacent.”

The vaccine programme, where certain groups will be offered a new Covid-19 booster jab, will be “absolutely critical” in limiting admissions and reducing staff absences, she said.

But acknowledging the issues that the NHS has been grappling with in recent months, she said: “We do not underestimate the challenges going into this winter.

“We are heading into this winter with a situation where our hospitals are running at higher occupancy levels of their beds than we would ideally want to be in.”

In order to tackle the crisis, Ms Lamb said the NHS will be working to ensure people only attend hospitals when they absolutely need to, by improving care at home and minor injury treatments, as well as ensuring delayed discharges are reduced to clear up bed space.

