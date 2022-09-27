Cost-of-living crisis could reverse over-50s ‘great resignation’, survey shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Cost-of-living crisis could reverse over-50s ‘great resignation’, survey shows

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 1:08 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 3:53 pm
Over-50s have led the ‘great resignation’ (Dominic Lipinski/ PA)
Over-50s have led the ‘great resignation’ (Dominic Lipinski/ PA)

The “great resignation” sparked by Covid could be reversing due to the cost-of-living crisis, new data has found.

The over-50s who have walked away from their jobs since the pandemic have increasingly considered returning to work in recent months because they need more money, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The survey, conducted in August, found that a massive 72% of people in their 50s would consider going back to work, compared with 58% who said so in February.

And around two thirds of those people said that they would return to work for the money, also a jump from the 56% who said so previously.

The pandemic triggered swathes of people to quit their jobs, reports have shown, as many sought a change of lifestyle or were able to resign having built up savings pots during lockdowns.

Over-50s have led the “great resignation” as the age group which saw the biggest exodus from the workplace since March 2020, compared with before the pandemic, the ONS found earlier this year.

But living costs have risen rapidly in the last six months, accelerated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in March, which has squeezed household wallets.

Just under half of over-50s who left their jobs after the pandemic, and have not returned since, have seen their household savings decrease, the ONS found.

Furthermore, nearly a quarter of those surveyed in August said that they could not afford an unexpected expense of £850, indicating that people’s emergency cash funds are being worn away by the greater cost of living.

The survey also shed light on the shaky financial stability of workers who have left their jobs since the pandemic.

Just 38% of people aged between 50 and 54 revealed they were confident that their retirement provisions would meet their needs, suggesting that large proportions of people may have prematurely left the workplace with insufficient pension savings to support their lifestyle.

It compares with the 55% of 60 to 65-year-olds who said they were confident in their retirement savings.

Luke Price, senior evidence manager at the Centre for Ageing Better, said: “Since the pandemic there has been a notable exodus of older workers from the labour market but in the last six months, with financial fears driven by the escalating cost-of-living crisis increasing, more are at least thinking about returning to work.

“The new data shows that the older workers that are returning to employment have on average higher levels of debt and so are more vulnerable to the current rising costs and prices.

“With a high proportion of older workers concerned they will not be financially stable in retirement, it is more important than ever that employers address the barriers which restrict older workers from staying in the labour market such as limits to flexible working or age bias in recruitment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (David Parry/PA)
Belarus opposition leader to speak at Labour conference
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is joined on stage by his wife Victoria (PA)
Starmer puts publicly-owned energy firm at heart of plan to restore hope to UK
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Aaron Chown/PA)
David Lammy unveils new ‘green dimension’ to Labour’s foreign policy
Striking barristers will take part in another round of demonstrations as talks continue (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Striking barristers to resume demonstrations amid talks with ministers over pay
Kwasi Kwarteng and Rupa Huq (Aaron Chown/Yui Mok/PA)
Suspended Labour MP apologises for calling Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)
Bank warns of ‘significant’ rate rises as Kwarteng says his plan will work
Labour wants to increase home ownership to 2003 levels (Yui Mok/PA)
Starmer promises to get 1.5 million more households on the property ladder
Angus Robertson warned Scotland could face ‘immense’ challenges in population levels in the coming decades (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland faces ‘immense’ population challenge in coming decades, MSPs told
Party leader Sir Keir Starmer making his keynote address (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Starmer recalls moment he was ‘struck’ by plight of woman in Grimsby
Kwasi Kwarteng and Rupa Huq (Aaron Chown/Yui Mok/PA)
Labour suspends MP heard calling Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks