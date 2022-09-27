Bank ‘should hold emergency meeting’ amid the threat of a further pound plunge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Bank ‘should hold emergency meeting’ amid the threat of a further pound plunge

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 2:43 pm
The Bank of England should consider holding an emergency meeting and look to act “promptly and forcefully” on interest rates to head off the threat of a further run on the pound, its former deputy governor has warned.
The Bank of England should consider holding an emergency meeting and look to act “promptly and forcefully” on interest rates to head off the threat of a further run on the pound, its former deputy governor has warned.

The Bank of England should consider holding an emergency meeting and look to act “promptly and forcefully” on interest rates to head off the threat of a further run on the pound, its former deputy governor has warned.

Sir Charlie Bean – who was deputy governor for monetary policy throughout the financial crisis – told the PA news agency the Bank may need to raise interest rates by as much as 1% before its November meeting amid a “material risk” of another slide lower for the pound.

Sterling briefly hit an all-time low of 1.03 US dollars on Monday as market confidence in the Government’s economic policies was hammered following last Friday’s mini-budget.

Sir Charlie said it was “actions, not words” that were needed to calm uncertainty in financial markets and said the statement made late on Monday by the Bank that it was “monitoring” the situation with the pound may not be enough.

The former deputy governor, who is also a recently-retired member of Britain’s fiscal watchdog, said there was a risk of a “snowball or spiral” setting in with the pound and UK government bond markets, which have also taken a battering since the Chancellor’s mini-budget last Friday.

He said: “I do see a material risk that the longer the situation of uncertainty about how the pubic finances will be made to hang together and be sustainable persists, that may force the Bank’s hand.

“It’s (an emergency meeting) something policymakers should seriously have on their radar.”

He added that lessons from past currency and sovereign debt crisis have taught policymakers that “the key is to act promptly and forcefully”.

The Bank said on Monday it would “not hesitate to change interest rates by as much as needed”, but signalled it would not be rushed into an emergency decision before its scheduled November meeting, when it will also have its next set of forecasts to hand.

Sir Charlie, who also a professor at the London School of Economics, said: “It’s all very well to say they will act forcefully if necessary, but at the end of the day, it’s actions, not words, that matter.”

He also cautioned that it now costs the UK more to borrow than Italy or Greece.

Sir Charlie said: “When you have a falling currency and rising sovereign bond yields, this is exactly what we see with a typical emerging market sovereign debt crisis.

“That’s not to say we’re becoming an emerging market, but the fact is we have gone from looking like the US or Germany in terms of bond rates to now being closer to Italy and Greece.”

Sir Charlie, who retired from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) at the end of last year, criticised the Government for pressing ahead with its mini-budget measures and permanent tax cuts without a plan to put the UK’s public finances on a sustainable path or allowing it to be scrutinised by the OBR.

He said it was “remarkable” that Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Trust “did not think about what the likely market reaction would be”.

“The mini-budget didn’t meet the test of being coherent and credible to investors and that’s where it’s come unstuck,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (David Parry/PA)
Belarus opposition leader to speak at Labour conference
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is joined on stage by his wife Victoria (PA)
Starmer puts publicly-owned energy firm at heart of plan to restore hope to UK
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Aaron Chown/PA)
David Lammy unveils new ‘green dimension’ to Labour’s foreign policy
Striking barristers will take part in another round of demonstrations as talks continue (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Striking barristers to resume demonstrations amid talks with ministers over pay
Kwasi Kwarteng and Rupa Huq (Aaron Chown/Yui Mok/PA)
Suspended Labour MP apologises for calling Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)
Bank warns of ‘significant’ rate rises as Kwarteng says his plan will work
Labour wants to increase home ownership to 2003 levels (Yui Mok/PA)
Starmer promises to get 1.5 million more households on the property ladder
Angus Robertson warned Scotland could face ‘immense’ challenges in population levels in the coming decades (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland faces ‘immense’ population challenge in coming decades, MSPs told
Party leader Sir Keir Starmer making his keynote address (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Starmer recalls moment he was ‘struck’ by plight of woman in Grimsby
Kwasi Kwarteng and Rupa Huq (Aaron Chown/Yui Mok/PA)
Labour suspends MP heard calling Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks