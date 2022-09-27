Sunak supporters express alarm at tax-cutting plan amid market turmoil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Sunak supporters express alarm at tax-cutting plan amid market turmoil

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 2:57 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 3:37 pm
Rishi Sunak’s supporters have hit out at the Government’s tax-cutting plans (Jacob King/PA)
Rishi Sunak’s supporters have hit out at the Government’s tax-cutting plans (Jacob King/PA)

Prominent supporters of Rishi Sunak have issued stark warnings about the Government’s economic strategy, echoing some of the concerns the former chancellor made on the campaign trail ahead of Liz Truss’s victory in the Tory leadership contest.

While Boris Johnson’s former chancellor has remained silent in the face of the market turmoil triggered by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, some of his old allies have publicly warned that the combination of major tax cuts and fresh borrowing will spell trouble for both the country and the Conservatives.

Mr Sunak had spent the vast majority of the campaign warning against Ms Truss’s promise of tax cuts, labelling them a “moral failure” at one stage and warning that some of his rival’s plans could worsen inflation.

Huw Merriman, chairman of the Transport Select Committee, issued his own broadside against the Truss administration late on Monday night, after a day in which the pound plunged to historic lows against the dollar and new polling indicated a promising lead for Labour.

Mini-budget
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has come under pressure following a negative market reaction to his mini-budget (Dylan Martinez/PA)

“Those of us who backed Rishi Sunak lost the contest but this poll suggests that the victor is losing our voters with policies we warned against,” Mr Merriman tweeted.

“For the good of our country, and the livelihoods of everyone in our country, I still hope to be proven wrong.”

While free-marketeers within Tory ranks were buoyed by Mr Kwarteng’s £45 billion package of tax cuts set out on Friday, it had been labelled a “gamble” by some economists even before the chaos in the currency markets.

On Tuesday, Mel Stride, a former Sunak backer and the Conservative chairman of the Treasury Select Committee, warned that the plan was putting “in jeopardy” the Tories’ reputation for financial competency.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme, he said: “I think we’re in an extremely difficult situation.

“There’s much talk understandably about where the pound is, but I think the bigger concern actually is the bond markets and the fact that yields now have spiked so high, and in fact on 10-year gilts we have higher yields or higher costs of borrowing for Government than is the case in Italy and Greece.

“So the country is in a very difficult position and what we’ve got to try and do now is get back that confidence from the markets, both on a monetary side, so that’s the Bank of England’s activities, and also the Government, the Treasury in particular, I think putting a lot more flesh on the bones of this dash for growth.

Mel Stride interview
Conservative chairman of the Treasury Select Committee Mel Stride (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Supply-side reforms that it’s looking at bringing forward to try and convince the markets that this push towards growth is something that is realistic.”

He added: “I think we are where we are, it’s not where I would be in the first instance… the bit that I do have some issues with, I have to say, is unfunded tax cuts of the kind of order that we’re looking at here and that really I think is the part that has spooked the markets, because those tax cuts have got to be paid for.”

Other senior Conservative figures had already expressed some concern about the unexpected package of measures.

Conservative former chancellor George Osborne urged the Government to end the “schizophrenic” policy of slashing taxes and increasing borrowing.

He told Channel 4 that “you can’t just borrow your way to a low-tax economy”.

“Fundamentally, the schizophrenia has to be resolved – you can’t have small-state taxes and big-state spending,” he said.

Former deputy prime minister Damian Green also told GB News “there’s more to conservatism than tax cutting” and said with a general election in two years things “have to happen quickly”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (David Parry/PA)
Belarus opposition leader to speak at Labour conference
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is joined on stage by his wife Victoria (PA)
Starmer puts publicly-owned energy firm at heart of plan to restore hope to UK
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Aaron Chown/PA)
David Lammy unveils new ‘green dimension’ to Labour’s foreign policy
Striking barristers will take part in another round of demonstrations as talks continue (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Striking barristers to resume demonstrations amid talks with ministers over pay
Kwasi Kwarteng and Rupa Huq (Aaron Chown/Yui Mok/PA)
Suspended Labour MP apologises for calling Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)
Bank warns of ‘significant’ rate rises as Kwarteng says his plan will work
Labour wants to increase home ownership to 2003 levels (Yui Mok/PA)
Starmer promises to get 1.5 million more households on the property ladder
Angus Robertson warned Scotland could face ‘immense’ challenges in population levels in the coming decades (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland faces ‘immense’ population challenge in coming decades, MSPs told
Party leader Sir Keir Starmer making his keynote address (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Starmer recalls moment he was ‘struck’ by plight of woman in Grimsby
Kwasi Kwarteng and Rupa Huq (Aaron Chown/Yui Mok/PA)
Labour suspends MP heard calling Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks