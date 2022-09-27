Key points Sir Keir Starmer made in his Labour conference speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Key points Sir Keir Starmer made in his Labour conference speech

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 3:07 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 4:21 pm
Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Peter Byrne/PA)
Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer vowed to create a publicly-owned energy company, boost home ownership and create a more stable economy.

Here is a quick look at the key points Sir Keir made during his second in-person conference speech as Labour leader:

– A vow to set up a publicly-owned “Great British Energy” company within the first year of a Labour government, to provide jobs, growth and green power.

Labour Party Conference 2022
Sir Keir Starmer (Peter Byrne/PA)

– Like in 1945, 1964 and 1997 “this is a Labour moment” where the party can “provide the leadership this country so desperately needs”.

– A target of 70% of home ownership, preventing buy-to-let landlords or second homeowners buying up properties first, saying: “Labour is the party of home ownership in Britain today.”

– Voters should never forgive the Conservatives for having “crashed the pound” to give “tax cuts for the richest 1% in our society”.

– A commitment to put “country first, party second”.

– The Labour Party is the credible alternative to the Tory Government, with Sir Keir vowing to “get us out of this endless cycle of crisis”.

– In a single term as prime minister, he would defeat the cost-of-living crisis, lift the “clouds of anxiety”, restore public service levels including in the NHS, and build more affordable housing.

– Labour would have the “courage to make very difficult choices” with the public finances, but warned this means not doing “good Labour things as quickly as we might like”.

– A green prosperity plan, to invest in wind, solar and nuclear power and insulate 19 million homes.

– Sir Keir led a chant of “Slava Ukraini” – Glory to Ukraine – after pledging to never allow Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “threats and imperialism to succeed”.

– The inclusion of personal touches in his speech, describing his memories of working class life in the 1970s and expressing joy at Arsenal topping the Premier League.

– It is “working class impatience” that has driven him throughout his career and continues to do so as Labour leader.

– A promise to “make Brexit work”, despite having voted Remain in the 2016 referendum.

– “No deal under any circumstances” with the Scottish National Party, as Sir Keir promised to “deliver change” in Scotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (David Parry/PA)
Belarus opposition leader to speak at Labour conference
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is joined on stage by his wife Victoria (PA)
Starmer puts publicly-owned energy firm at heart of plan to restore hope to UK
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Aaron Chown/PA)
David Lammy unveils new ‘green dimension’ to Labour’s foreign policy
Striking barristers will take part in another round of demonstrations as talks continue (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Striking barristers to resume demonstrations amid talks with ministers over pay
Kwasi Kwarteng and Rupa Huq (Aaron Chown/Yui Mok/PA)
Suspended Labour MP apologises for calling Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)
Bank warns of ‘significant’ rate rises as Kwarteng says his plan will work
Labour wants to increase home ownership to 2003 levels (Yui Mok/PA)
Starmer promises to get 1.5 million more households on the property ladder
Angus Robertson warned Scotland could face ‘immense’ challenges in population levels in the coming decades (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland faces ‘immense’ population challenge in coming decades, MSPs told
Party leader Sir Keir Starmer making his keynote address (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Starmer recalls moment he was ‘struck’ by plight of woman in Grimsby
Kwasi Kwarteng and Rupa Huq (Aaron Chown/Yui Mok/PA)
Labour suspends MP heard calling Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks