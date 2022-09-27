Starmer: Working-class background gave me ‘hope’ and ‘impatience’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Starmer: Working-class background gave me ‘hope’ and ‘impatience’

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 3:45 pm
Party leader Sir Keir Starmer makes his keynote address during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Party leader Sir Keir Starmer makes his keynote address during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer leaned on his working-class background to cast Labour as party of aspiration as he made his leader’s speech to the party conference in Liverpool.

The Labour leader has often referred to his upbringing as the son of a toolmaker and a nurse. But in his speech on Tuesday he developed this theme further, saying growing up working class in the 1970s had given him both hope and impatience.

In a personal section of his speech, he said: “I remember what rising prices feel like. I remember when our phone was cut off because we couldn’t pay the bill. How hard it is to make ends meet. It wasn’t easy.

“But there’s something else I remember about being working class in the 1970s: hope.

“Not a grandiose, utopian dream kind of hope. A hope that was ordinary, basic, taken for granted. Because like all families, although we had our ups and downs, my parents never doubted for one second that things would get better.”

He added: “They worked their socks off and gave me the gift of opportunity. That gift drives me to make sure no one, anywhere in this country, is held back by their circumstances.”

Sir Keir went on to say his background had given him an impatience that drove him as both a lawyer and a politician.

He said: “If you’re born without privilege, you don’t have time for messing around.

“You don’t walk around problems without fixing them, and you don’t surrender to the instincts of organisations that won’t face up to change.”

Linking these themes, he promised to restore hope to working people whose spirit had been “ground down” after “12 long years”, saying families would be able to “aspire again, look forward with hope again” after the first term of a Labour government.

Labour Party Conference 2022
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, with his wife Victoria, leaves the stage after giving his keynote address during the party’s conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Labour leader returned several times to the theme of aspiration, mentioning the word seven times in his 50-minute speech.

This included a promise to “back working people’s aspiration” on home ownership, which saw Sir Keir return again to his background and comment that the “pebble-dashed semi” he grew up in “meant everything to my family”.

His comments appeared to be a direct response to Conservative pledges to create an “aspiration nation”.

In her first appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions on September 7, Liz Truss claimed Sir Keir did not “understand aspiration”.

But on Tuesday the Labour leader said it was the Conservatives who did not understand aspiration, saying they had “chocked it off for working people”.

Referring to the mini-budget on Friday, Sir Keir said: “Make no mistake about it, in one bold move on Friday the Tory party gave up on any claim it may have had to be a party of aspiration.”

