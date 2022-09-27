Striking barristers to resume demonstrations amid talks with ministers over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Striking barristers to resume demonstrations amid talks with ministers over pay

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 5:21 pm
Striking barristers will take part in another round of demonstrations as talks continue (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Striking barristers will take part in another round of demonstrations as talks continue (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Striking barristers will take part in another round of demonstrations while talks with the Government about their row over pay continue.

The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) said discussions with the Ministry of Justice are “progressing at pace and remain constructive” after they met new Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis last week.

But demonstrations would resume on Wednesday morning so members could air their concerns about the “obvious and critical” crisis in the criminal justice system, the body added.

Gatherings planned for last Thursday were temporarily postponed after the first meeting with Mr Lewis took place but are now set to go ahead.

The barristers are expected to carry out demonstrations outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, as well as Liverpool and Exeter crown courts as the industrial action continues for its 25th week.

CBA chairman Kirsty Brimelow KC said: “The urgency and the crisis in the criminal justice system is obvious and critical. It is irrefutable.

“Government policies on toughness on crime and supporting victims are meaningless without the required proper investment in criminal barristers who deliver the justice.

“On 21st September 2022, we commenced talks with the Ministry of Justice on the causes of the ongoing action taken by criminal law barristers, and the requirements necessary to secure the present and future of a vibrant, diverse criminal bar without which there can be no functioning criminal justice system.

“Our talks with the Ministry of Justice commenced the day after the first meeting with the Secretary of State for Justice, Brandon Lewis MP and are ongoing. The talks are progressing at pace this week and remain constructive.

“The urgency and required commitment to criminal justice is being underlined by barristers’ gatherings this week. Their voices will be heard tomorrow.”

After meeting the CBA Mr Lewis urged striking barristers to return to work.

His predecessor Dominic Raab previously refused to meet the CBA amid the action.

Barristers in England and Wales have been taking part in a continuous walkout after the dispute over conditions and Government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work intensified.

Prior to that, barristers had been striking on alternate weeks and have refused to carry out certain types of work.

Criminal barristers are due to receive a 15% fee rise from the end of September, meaning they will earn £7,000 more per year.

But there has been anger the proposed pay rise will not be made effective immediately and will apply only to new cases, not those already sitting in the backlog waiting to be dealt with by courts.

