Belarus opposition leader to speak at Labour conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Belarus opposition leader to speak at Labour conference

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 6:35 pm
Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (David Parry/PA)
Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (David Parry/PA)

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya will be the special guest speaker on the final day of the Labour Party conference.

She will use her address to the gathering in Liverpool to say the fate of her country and neighbouring Ukraine are connected in the fight against Vladimir Putin’s “Russian imperialism”.

Belarus, under authoritarian ruler Alexander Lukashenko, was used as a launch point for the invasion of its southern neighbour by Mr Putin’s forces.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya met Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer when she visited Westminster.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer met Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya at his office in the House of Commons in March (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A Labour spokesman said: “In 2020 Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya bravely stood for election as president of Belarus against Putin-backed dictator Alexander Lukashenko, inspiring people to take to the streets after election victory was taken away by the armed forces.

“Since then she has been forced to flee her home country but has remained a leader of the peaceful resistance against the Putin backed oppressive regime in Belarus and a prominent advocate of political and civil freedom.

“Her legacy and her work continue to inspire pro-democratic movements in Belarus and in Russia, making her of the biggest external enemies to the Kremlin outside of Belarus and Russia.

“Her message at conference will be the fate of Belarus and Ukraine are interconnected and both countries are fighting against Russian imperialism and fighting for a future of independence and sovereignty from Vladimir Putin.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is joined on stage by his wife Victoria (PA)
Starmer puts publicly-owned energy firm at heart of plan to restore hope to UK
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Aaron Chown/PA)
David Lammy unveils new ‘green dimension’ to Labour’s foreign policy
Striking barristers will take part in another round of demonstrations as talks continue (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Striking barristers to resume demonstrations amid talks with ministers over pay
Kwasi Kwarteng and Rupa Huq (Aaron Chown/Yui Mok/PA)
Suspended Labour MP apologises for calling Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)
Bank warns of ‘significant’ rate rises as Kwarteng says his plan will work
Labour wants to increase home ownership to 2003 levels (Yui Mok/PA)
Starmer promises to get 1.5 million more households on the property ladder
Angus Robertson warned Scotland could face ‘immense’ challenges in population levels in the coming decades (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland faces ‘immense’ population challenge in coming decades, MSPs told
Party leader Sir Keir Starmer making his keynote address (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Starmer recalls moment he was ‘struck’ by plight of woman in Grimsby
Kwasi Kwarteng and Rupa Huq (Aaron Chown/Yui Mok/PA)
Labour suspends MP heard calling Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black
Party leader Sir Keir Starmer arriving to make his keynote address during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Starmer appeals to Labour’s lost voters and vows to ‘make Brexit work’

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks