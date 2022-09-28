Labour offering ‘common sense’ political centre ground, says Starmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour offering ‘common sense’ political centre ground, says Starmer

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 8:30 am Updated: September 28, 2022, 11:09 am
Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech to the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. Picture date: Tuesday September 27, 2022.
Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech to the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. Picture date: Tuesday September 27, 2022.

Sir Keir Starmer said he has shifted Labour to be closer to the party of Sir Tony Blair than the version led by Jeremy Corbyn.

The Labour leader, who served in Mr Corbyn’s top team, said the party was now offering “centre ground, common sense politics”.

The party’s conference in Liverpool draws to a close on Wednesday with Labour in a buoyant mood following a series of poll leads over the Tories.

“This is a confident Labour Party that’s done a lot of hard work in the last two years to change our party, remake our party, and people are now looking to the Labour Party for the answers to the very difficult questions that are out there,” he told LBC Radio.

“So this is a Labour Party that can confidently look the electorate in the eye and the electorate are looking back at the Labour Party.”

People at the conference in Liverpool can sense change is in the air, he said.

“The Government we’ve got has made an absolute mess of the economy and here you’ve got a Labour Party calmly, carefully and with confidence, setting out alternative plans for our economy and for our public services.”

Asked on Times Radio if he was comfortable saying Labour was closer to the party of Sir Tony that it was to Mr Corbyn, Sir Keir said: “I certainly hope so, because Tony Blair won three elections and I want us to win the next election.”

He added: “We are firmly on the centre ground, common sense politics, practical answers to the challenges the country faces.”

As Sir Keir delivered his keynote speech on Tuesday the party was forced to take action against MP Rupa Huq after she described Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng as “superficially” black.

In audio published online from a fringe event at the conference, Ms Huq can be heard discussing Mr Kwarteng’s elite school background, before adding that “you wouldn’t know he is black” when listening to him on the radio.

She subsequently apologised for her “ill-judged remarks”.

Sir Keir told LBC: “What she said in my view was racist, it was wrong and she’s been suspended from the whip in the party and that was done very, very quickly.”

It was not his personal decision to suspend her, he said, but “it’s a decision I absolutely agree with” and the MP will now face an investigation.

Opinion poll tracker
(PA Graphics)

Meanwhile, Sir Keir responded to claims he is boring by saying the most exciting thing he has done in his life is witness the birth of his two children.

“It was absolutely incredible to see the two most wonderful beings come into the world,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

He said that the nation needs a “serious person steering the country calmly and competently to a better future” against the backdrop of war in Ukraine and an economic crisis.

“If I came on here and said I’ve done a bungee jump, you wouldn’t say: ‘Well, great, now we’ve got the prime minister we need,’” Sir Keir added.

On the final day of the conference Labour will set out plans to make GPs in England provide face-to-face appointments to every patient that requests them and a pledge to offer every primary school child access to a breakfast club.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner will close the conference and activists will also hear from Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

