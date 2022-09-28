Father jailed for five years in Iran urges UK Government to act after protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Father jailed for five years in Iran urges UK Government to act after protests

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 9:34 am
Anoosheh Ashoori will run the London Marathon for Amnesty International UK (Anoosheh Ashoori/PA)
Anoosheh Ashoori will run the London Marathon for Amnesty International UK (Anoosheh Ashoori/PA)

A father who was jailed for five years in Tehran said he is “dumbfounded” by the UK Government’s inaction on the rising political tension in Iran, as he prepares to run the London Marathon to help British nationals “left behind” in his home country.

Protests in Iran have led to the deaths of at least 26 people, according to state TV, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody after being detained by Iranian morality police because her headscarf was allegedly too loose.

Anoosheh Ashoori, 68, was released from Evin Prison in the Iranian capital alongside Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in April and will run the marathon for Amnesty International UK – a task he started preparing for while imprisoned in what he called “the valley of hell”.

“What surprises me is that if it was, for example, Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, that would be another story – we have a woman as Prime Minister now who is being silent and is witnessing the murder of all these women,” Mr Ashoori, from Lee, south-east London, told the PA news agency.

Anoosheh Ashoori and Aryan Ashoori
Mr Ashoori and his son will run the London Marathon together (Anoosheh Ashoori/PA)

“I’m dumbfounded. They are silent about it.

“Whereas if it’s Ukraine, if it is other places (they) prefer to concentrate on, I think they should be the same with people of Iran because women have been deprived for all these years.”

“The British Government has to come out of this inaction, (it) has to take this into serious consideration… Otherwise, I don’t know how they are going to justify it for themselves.”

Mr Ashoori was visiting his mother in Iran in 2017 when four men forced him into a car, accusing him of allegedly spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency despite having lived in the UK for 20 years.

“We drove off into one of the highways and I was given paper, I couldn’t read it properly because he grabbed it quickly after he gave it to me to read,” he explained.

“But it was my arrest warrant accusing me of cooperating with the Israeli intelligence.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detained
Mr Ashoori was released alongside Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in April (Leon Neal/PA)

“Of course, all of these (allegations) were false and the main aim was to have me arrested to give me a charge of that nature so that in the future they could use me as a bargaining chip – which they did.”

Mr Ashoori and Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe were released earlier this year after Liz Truss, who was Foreign Secretary at the time, agreed to settle Iran’s 40-year-old claim in relation to a cancelled order for British Chieftain tanks and a payment of almost £400 million to Tehran was made.

Mr Ashoori described his time in prison, while his family fought tirelessly for his release, as “a matter of make or break”.

“Those who couldn’t do it, they would have had to pay the cost by having nervous breakdowns, (or) self-mutilation, it was all done – it was all happening right in front of my eyes,” he said.

“So I had to pull myself together and think of a way to fight insanity.

“And that’s why I took (to) running, as a way of doing that.”

Anoosheh Ashoori detained
(Left to right) Aryan Ashoori, Sherry Izadi and Elika Ashoori, the son, wife and daughter of Anoosheh Ashoori, protesting the imprisonment of Mr Ashoori in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

After being inspired by Haruki Murakami’s book What I Talk About When I Talk About Running, Mr Ashoori made a promise to himself that upon his release, he will run the London Marathon.

He and his 33-year-old son, Aryan Ashoori, have raised nearly £10,000 in total so far for Amnesty International and Hostage International.

“(Amnesty International) played a great role in the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and my release,” Mr Ashoori said.

“There are still British nationals left behind.

“And now that we are going through this recent crisis, their role has become more pronounced.

“They need every single penny that we can actually provide for them.”

Mr Ashoori stressed the importance of recognising what his people have gone through over the last 43 years, since the country became the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Forty-three years of agony, the people of Iran have been going through,” he said.

“It is kleptocracy rather than only theocracy – it is the ruling of thieves and murderers.

“They are killing women, helpless women.

“A women’s movement is being turned into a democratic movement, and that has to be supported.”

Foreign Office minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon issued a statement following the death of Ms Amini in Iran.

“The death of Mahsa Amini in Iran following her arrest for alleged dress code violations is shocking. We are extremely concerned at reports of serious mistreatment of Ms Amini, and many others, by the security forces,” he said.

“We urge the Iranian government to investigate the circumstances of her death with rigour and transparency, and to hold to account anyone responsible.

“We call on Iran to respect the right to peaceful assembly, to exercise restraint and to release unfairly detained protesters. The use of violence in response to the expression of fundamental rights, by women or any other members of Iranian society, is wholly unjustifiable.”

To find out more about Mr Ashoori’s fundraiser as well as his son’s, go to: tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/anoosheh-ashoori and tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/aryan

