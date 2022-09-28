Education Secretary urged to intervene in teacher pay talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Education Secretary urged to intervene in teacher pay talks

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 9:53 am Updated: September 28, 2022, 2:43 pm
A previous 5% pay offer was rejected by teaching unions (Ben Birchall/PA)
A previous 5% pay offer was rejected by teaching unions (Ben Birchall/PA)

A teachers’ union has urged Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville to intervene in pay talks.

Teachers have rejected a 5% pay offer from local authorities, bringing the prospect of strike action closer.

On Wednesday, the NASUWT urged the Education Secretary to get involved in pay talks.

Negotiations for teachers are currently handled by the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) a tripartite body with representatives from the Scottish Government, teachers and councils.

NASUWT general secretary Dr Patrick Roach said: “It is extremely disappointing that despite our best efforts, the Cabinet Secretary has failed to prioritise talks to avert future industrial action in schools.

“The government and employers need to demonstrate that they are serious about addressing the deepening crisis in teacher morale, recruitment and retention.

“Nine out of 10 teachers are worried about their finances, or taking on second and third jobs to make ends meet, using food banks, struggling with rent and mortgage costs, and using up their savings to pay monthly bills.

“The Scottish Government and the employers must stop taking the teaching profession for granted.”

Dr Roach went on to say the union was acting “on the very clear mandate of our members to step up our campaign to secure a real-terms pay award for teachers”.

“The latest pay cut proposals from the employers are an insult to the teaching profession,” he added.

“The continuing delays and procrastination by the Government and the employers are rubbing salt into the wounds.

“Teachers deserve better than this.

“Industrial action in schools will be the fault of Government and employers alone.”

Involvement from the Education Secretary in the negotiations would be the second time in recent months where pay negotiations were subject to direct ministerial intervention.

The First Minister, in a bid to avert strike action from waste workers and non-teaching education staff, held marathon talks with unions and local authority body Cosla, eventually reaching a deal that saw walkouts cancelled.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “Strikes are in no-one’s interest – least of all pupils, parents and carers who have already faced significant disruption over the past three years.

“The Cabinet Secretary holds regular meetings with all teachers’ unions to discuss a range of issues, including pay. These meetings have taken place over the last week, with more talks scheduled next week, which will include the NASUWT.

“This Government has a strong record of support for teachers and are proud to have the best paid workforce of anywhere in the UK. It is disappointing that unions have rejected the latest pay offer. Accepting the offer of 5% would have meant that teachers received a cumulative pay increase of 21.8% since 2018.

“We are absolutely committed to supporting a fair pay offer for teachers through the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers, the body that negotiates teachers’ pay and conditions of service.

“It is for local authorities, as the employer, to make a revised pay offer.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Sir Keir Starmer said it was time for a ‘serious prime minister’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Starmer says he is ‘serious’ alternative to Truss with ‘common sense’ plans
There is unease within the Conservative Party, after the Chancellor’s plan sent the markets into a panic (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss plans branded ‘inept madness’ amid Tory concerns over market chaos
Criminal barristers from the Criminal Bar Association demonstrate outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, as part of their ongoing pay row with the Government (Tom Pilgrim/PA)
Striking barristers resume demonstrations amid talks with ministers over pay
It has been forecast that fees from international students could overtake public funding as a source of revenue for Scotland’s universities (Chris Radburn/PA)
International fees could overtake public funding for universities, MSPs told
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, right, and Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney have met for talks (Niall Carson/PA)
Restoring Stormont is priority for British and Irish governments – Heaton-Harris
The Bank of England has been forced to apply “plasters on the financial wounds created by the government” after announcing it was launching an emergency UK Government bond-buying programme in efforts to calm financial markets, experts have said (Yui Mok/ PA)
Bank’s action calms gilts market but signals panic and frustration, experts say
The ferries are expected to be finished next year – fiver years later than planned (Jane Barlow/PA)
No evidence of Ferguson criminality but not my job to determine, says Sturgeon
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street to make his way to the Treasury Department to deliver his mini-budget. Picture date: Friday September 23, 2022.
Labour demands recall of Parliament after Kwarteng’s mini-budget triggers chaos
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney during a press conference at Hillsborough Castle (Niall Carson/PA)
UK Government willing to have ‘serious dialogue’ over NI Protocol – Coveney
Deputy leader Angela Rayner making her speech during the Labour Party conference (Peter Byrne/PA)
Rayner: Boris Johnson will be plotting comeback amid turmoil for new Government

More from Press and Journal

Bad Actress will take to the stage for an up close and personal performance on Saturday at the city's HMV record store to mark the launch of their new single Hot Stuff.
Highland rock band to mark release of new single with Inverness gig
0
Volunteer Lottie and shop assistants Thelma and Lucy are excited for the new shop to open. Image: Highland Hospice.
Loyal customer to open new Highland Hospice shop in Nairn this weekend
0
Shahrin Jannat
Missing London teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Murder trail day 11 tag. Picture shows; Renee MacRae murder trial Day 11. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
CR0038474 Bosies is closing down their charity shop at the end of October. In anticipation for this, they are selling everything and have put up Christmas decorations. Pictured is fundraiser Val Morrison. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............26/9/22
It's already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to…
0

Editor's Picks