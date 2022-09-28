‘Record overnight drop’ in choice of mortgage products

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

‘Record overnight drop’ in choice of mortgage products

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 11:11 am
A record overnight drop in the choice of mortgage products has been recorded by Moneyfacts.co.uk, as the economic fallout from Friday’s mini-budget continues (Victoria Jones/PA)
A record overnight drop in the choice of mortgage products has been recorded by Moneyfacts.co.uk, as the economic fallout from Friday’s mini-budget continues (Victoria Jones/PA)

A record overnight drop in the choice of mortgage products has been recorded by a financial information website, as the economic fallout from Friday’s mini-budget continues.

Moneyfacts.co.uk said 935 fewer residential mortgage products were on the market on Wednesday compared with Tuesday.

This is the highest fall on Moneyfacts’ records going back to November 2011.

It is also around double the previous record, when the choice fell by 462 on April 1 2020, in the early days of the UK’s coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

Moneyfacts counted 2,661 mortgage products on the market on Wednesday, down from 3,596 on Tuesday.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk said: “Borrowers would be wise to keep calm over the current volatility in the mortgage market and seek the advice from an independent broker.

“Various lenders have been very vocal that their decision to withdraw products is a temporary measure, amid the uncertainty over interest rates.

“Borrowers who are currently locked into a fixed rate may be better off coming out of their deal early to refinance before rates climb higher, but this entirely depends on their current situation and the costs to do so.

“Those looking to remortgage may find they have more equity in their home amid rising house prices, but first-time buyers may be struggling to find a property they can afford.”

Twenty7tec, a platform for mortgage advisers, said it saw a record number of daily mortgage searches on Tuesday.

Nathan Reilly, director of customer relationships at Twenty7tec, said: “In the past week, we have set new records for the total number of daily mortgage searches as an industry.

“Yesterday, we saw over 100,000 daily mortgage searches for the first time on our platform, a 14.3% increase on the previous day.

“The increase in mortgage searches yesterday was particularly driven by the remortgage market.

“Remortgaging accounted for 54.6% of the market yesterday, well ahead of its 45% long-term average.”

He said there was a “significant bottleneck forming in the market”.

Mr Reilly said: “The stamp duty change last week has fuelled further demand just as lenders look at how they price in all the macroeconomic data.

“That said, it’s likely just a short-term pinch point that the market will price as and when things settle down over coming days. The simple fact is that there’s plenty of cash still available to lend.”

Lending giants have been hiking mortgage rates and withdrawing products amid the market turmoil prompted by Friday’s mini-budget.

Among the most recent announcements, Yorkshire Building Society said on Tuesday that it was temporarily withdrawing its range of mortgages for new customers.

Santander has temporarily removed 60% and 85% loan-to-value mortgage products for new customers as well as increasing some mortgage rates.

HSBC UK said on Tuesday that it had removed its “new business” residential and buy-to-let products from sale but broker products would be available again on Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Sir Keir Starmer said it was time for a ‘serious prime minister’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Starmer says he is ‘serious’ alternative to Truss with ‘common sense’ plans
There is unease within the Conservative Party, after the Chancellor’s plan sent the markets into a panic (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss plans branded ‘inept madness’ amid Tory concerns over market chaos
Criminal barristers from the Criminal Bar Association demonstrate outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, as part of their ongoing pay row with the Government (Tom Pilgrim/PA)
Striking barristers resume demonstrations amid talks with ministers over pay
It has been forecast that fees from international students could overtake public funding as a source of revenue for Scotland’s universities (Chris Radburn/PA)
International fees could overtake public funding for universities, MSPs told
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, right, and Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney have met for talks (Niall Carson/PA)
Restoring Stormont is priority for British and Irish governments – Heaton-Harris
The Bank of England has been forced to apply “plasters on the financial wounds created by the government” after announcing it was launching an emergency UK Government bond-buying programme in efforts to calm financial markets, experts have said (Yui Mok/ PA)
Bank’s action calms gilts market but signals panic and frustration, experts say
The ferries are expected to be finished next year – fiver years later than planned (Jane Barlow/PA)
No evidence of Ferguson criminality but not my job to determine, says Sturgeon
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street to make his way to the Treasury Department to deliver his mini-budget. Picture date: Friday September 23, 2022.
Labour demands recall of Parliament after Kwarteng’s mini-budget triggers chaos
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney during a press conference at Hillsborough Castle (Niall Carson/PA)
UK Government willing to have ‘serious dialogue’ over NI Protocol – Coveney
Deputy leader Angela Rayner making her speech during the Labour Party conference (Peter Byrne/PA)
Rayner: Boris Johnson will be plotting comeback amid turmoil for new Government

More from Press and Journal

Bad Actress will take to the stage for an up close and personal performance on Saturday at the city's HMV record store to mark the launch of their new single Hot Stuff.
Highland rock band to mark release of new single with Inverness gig
0
Volunteer Lottie and shop assistants Thelma and Lucy are excited for the new shop to open. Image: Highland Hospice.
Loyal customer to open new Highland Hospice shop in Nairn this weekend
0
Shahrin Jannat
Missing London teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Murder trail day 11 tag. Picture shows; Renee MacRae murder trial Day 11. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
CR0038474 Bosies is closing down their charity shop at the end of October. In anticipation for this, they are selling everything and have put up Christmas decorations. Pictured is fundraiser Val Morrison. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............26/9/22
It's already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to…
0

Editor's Picks