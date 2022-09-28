New website aims to provide ‘vital support’ to people with money worries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

New website aims to provide ‘vital support’ to people with money worries

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 12:19 pm
The Scottish Government has launched a new website, designed to help those struggling during the cost of living crisis (Yui Mok/PA)
The Scottish Government has launched a new website, designed to help those struggling during the cost of living crisis (Yui Mok/PA)

A new Scottish Government website set up to provide financial advice during the cost-of-living crisis will be a “trustworthy” source of information, the Social Justice Secretary has said.

Shona Robison spoke as the Government unveiled the new site, saying it would provide “vital support” for those struggling with money worries.

It comes in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, which has seen prices for food and energy soar, while rising interest rates are also impacting on mortgage payments for homeowners.

The new site, which is online here, includes information on help available for households to meet rising energy, housing and other costs, as well as details on social security payments, including online benefit calculators to show how much money people could receive.

A new advertising campaign, featuring TV, radio and digital adverts, is being launched to promote it and to encourage people to check and see what help they could be eligible for.

Ms Robison said: “The cost of living crisis is impacting every household in the UK and the Scottish Government will continue to do everything within its powers and finite budget to ensure people are supported as far as possible.”

The Social Justice Secretary said: “I know that people are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis right now and may not know where to turn for help.

“Our cost-of-living website is a trustworthy online resource with information on the wide range of vital support available.

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison launched the new website on a visit to Christians Against Poverty (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“No one should feel alone in this crisis and this website, along with our campaign, aims to encourage people to find out if they are eligible for the extensive support available to access the advice they need.

“We want everyone to get all the financial support and help that is available so I would encourage people to apply for the payments they are entitled to – it might be just the lifeline that is needed right now.”

She continued: “We have allocated almost £3 billion in this financial year to contribute towards mitigating the increased cost of living crisis and the new website highlights the wide range of support at hand.

“Our package spans a range of support, for energy bills, childcare, health and travel, as well as social security payments that are not available anywhere else in the UK. The website is an important signpost towards them all.”

Ms Robison spoke about the new site as she visited a debt help service in Edinburgh, run by the charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP).

Emma Jackson, Scotland National Director for Christians Against Poverty, said: “We are deeply concerned about the impact of rising costs on low income households.

“Even before rising costs, over a third (36%) of CAP clients had to borrow to meet essential living costs and we know the consequences of problem debt can be devastating for people.

“The new cost of living website from the Scottish Government is a welcome step in helping people to find and access all the vital support that is available to them, including steps to maximise income.

“People need to know help is available. Now, more than ever, we need to take every action possible to support households who are being hit the hardest by the cost of living crisis.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Sir Keir Starmer said it was time for a ‘serious prime minister’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Starmer says he is ‘serious’ alternative to Truss with ‘common sense’ plans
There is unease within the Conservative Party, after the Chancellor’s plan sent the markets into a panic (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss plans branded ‘inept madness’ amid Tory concerns over market chaos
Criminal barristers from the Criminal Bar Association demonstrate outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, as part of their ongoing pay row with the Government (Tom Pilgrim/PA)
Striking barristers resume demonstrations amid talks with ministers over pay
It has been forecast that fees from international students could overtake public funding as a source of revenue for Scotland’s universities (Chris Radburn/PA)
International fees could overtake public funding for universities, MSPs told
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, right, and Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney have met for talks (Niall Carson/PA)
Restoring Stormont is priority for British and Irish governments – Heaton-Harris
The Bank of England has been forced to apply “plasters on the financial wounds created by the government” after announcing it was launching an emergency UK Government bond-buying programme in efforts to calm financial markets, experts have said (Yui Mok/ PA)
Bank’s action calms gilts market but signals panic and frustration, experts say
The ferries are expected to be finished next year – fiver years later than planned (Jane Barlow/PA)
No evidence of Ferguson criminality but not my job to determine, says Sturgeon
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street to make his way to the Treasury Department to deliver his mini-budget. Picture date: Friday September 23, 2022.
Labour demands recall of Parliament after Kwarteng’s mini-budget triggers chaos
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney during a press conference at Hillsborough Castle (Niall Carson/PA)
UK Government willing to have ‘serious dialogue’ over NI Protocol – Coveney
Deputy leader Angela Rayner making her speech during the Labour Party conference (Peter Byrne/PA)
Rayner: Boris Johnson will be plotting comeback amid turmoil for new Government

More from Press and Journal

Bad Actress will take to the stage for an up close and personal performance on Saturday at the city's HMV record store to mark the launch of their new single Hot Stuff.
Highland rock band to mark release of new single with Inverness gig
0
Volunteer Lottie and shop assistants Thelma and Lucy are excited for the new shop to open. Image: Highland Hospice.
Loyal customer to open new Highland Hospice shop in Nairn this weekend
0
Shahrin Jannat
Missing London teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Murder trail day 11 tag. Picture shows; Renee MacRae murder trial Day 11. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
CR0038474 Bosies is closing down their charity shop at the end of October. In anticipation for this, they are selling everything and have put up Christmas decorations. Pictured is fundraiser Val Morrison. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............26/9/22
It's already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to…
0

Editor's Picks