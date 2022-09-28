Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary describes UK tax plans as ‘nuts’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary describes UK tax plans as ‘nuts’

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 1:24 pm Updated: September 28, 2022, 1:33 pm
Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has described the economic plan put forward by the UK Government as “nuts”.

Mr O’Leary said the mini-budget could potentially bankrupt the UK economy in the coming years.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng last week announced plans to scrap the top rate of tax and cut the basic rate to 19p in the pound.

The announcement sent the the pound spiralling, with it eventually falling to an all-time low against the dollar.

Speaking in Dublin, Mr O’Leary said: “I think what they have done in the UK is nuts,” Mr O’Leary said.

“You can’t have an energy guarantee that runs for two years. It’s completely uncosted.

“I think they could bankrupt the UK economy in the next two years.

“We (Irish state) have been there with the bank guarantee back in 2007 and 2008, we can’t go back there again.”

The Irish deputy premier Leo Varadkar said he is not “unduly concerned” about the move.

“We are obviously paying attention to what happens next door. It is our nearest neighbour and one of biggest trading partners,” Mr Varadkar added.

“Just as the case with the United States or the Eurozone, if one of our trading partners goes into recession that has an impact on us.

“So we are looking closely at the situation in other countries, but I am not unduly concerned at this stage.”

On Tuesday, the Irish Government unveiled its 11 billion euro budget plan for next year.

The cost-of-living budget is designed to help householders pay their rising energy bills, and contained a number of welfare increases, tax cuts and business grants.

Mr O’Leary said the Irish Government pitched its budget “sensibly”.

“I wouldn’t personally agree with some of the spending. As a father of four children I don’t need an additional children’s allowance,” Mr O’Leary added.

“But I think the Government has pitched it sensibly.”

Editor's Picks