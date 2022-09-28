£50m Defence Cyber Academy ‘will counter global cyber security threats’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£50m Defence Cyber Academy ‘will counter global cyber security threats’

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 6:02 pm
Ben Wallace (Tristan Fewings/PA)
Ben Wallace (Tristan Fewings/PA)

A new £50 million Defence Cyber Academy will help the UK and its allies “counter global cyber security threats”, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.

The announcement came as UK and US defence chiefs attended the Atlantic Future Forum 2022 summit this week onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth, anchored in New York.

The Ministry of Defence said the launch of the academy, based in Shrivenham, Oxfordshire, comes after the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport revealed cyber attacks, including “espionage activity and ransomware infiltration across Government, has cost an estimated £100 million in the last year”.

The MoD said the expansion in UK-based cyber training builds on the work of the UK’s Defence Cyber School, opened in 2018, with the academy developing sovereign and international courses.

Mr Wallace said: “Defence co-operation between the UK and the US is the broadest and deepest of any two countries in the world, and will continue to expand in the coming decades.

“The Defence Cyber Academy builds on that collaboration, defining closer integration and shared capability, helping us and our allies counter global cyber security threats, staying one step ahead and at the forefront of this cutting-edge military domain.”

The MoD said the academy will support the training of defence personnel to “be at the forefront of cyber technology, strategy and operational preparedness”.

It added it would “benefit international partners, including the US, through exchanging knowledge and ideas in cyberspace operations”.

