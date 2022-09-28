Inevitable Conservatives will lose next election, says former Tory MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Inevitable Conservatives will lose next election, says former Tory MSP

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 10:14 pm
Former Tory MSP Adam Tomkins said it was ‘inevitable’ the party would lose the next general election (PA)
Former Tory MSP Adam Tomkins said it was ‘inevitable’ the party would lose the next general election (PA)

A former Tory MSP has said it is “inevitable” the Conservatives will lose the next general election following a week of economic turmoil after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget last Friday.

Professor Adam Tomkins, who was a Scottish Conservative MSP for the Glasgow region between 2016 and 2021, said the economic future of the UK would be in safer hands with Labour than with the Tories.

Speaking to BBC Scotland’s The Nine on Wednesday evening, Professor Tomkins said it was an “extraordinary” thing for a Conservative to say.

He added: “That is an extraordinary thing to have to say and I’m saying it because of what Kwasi Kwarteng has done to the market in the last few days.

“It’s perfectly clear the economic future of the UK would be safer hands if Labour were in power than the Conservatives.”

He argued the Government had “lost control” of the economy.

In an article in Wednesday’s Herald, the Glasgow University law professor endorsed the Labour Party.

Later, he said the party looked like a “government in waiting” following its conference in Liverpool this week.

Labour Party Conference 2022
Professor Adam Tomkins said Labour looks like a ‘government in waiting’ (Stefan Rosseau/PA)

Professor Tomkins added: “The thing the Conservative party exists to do is to hold office to secure the economic wellbeing of the United Kingdom.

“This feels very much to me a moment like 1992 or 2008 where the country turns on the government.

“It’s absolutely clear what the next election result will be and the Conservatives will lose it, they will deservedly lose it.

“The economic reality behind trussonomics is a disaster that is unfolding, the way in which the pound is being hammered.

“We can’t blame Putin for this, we can’t blame the Ukraine war we can’t blame Covid. It’s insane.

“Every member of the Government is signed up to these policies, this is the path they are committed to following.

“It’s time for the Conservatives to be in opposition.”

Professor Tomkins said Labour winning the next election was inevitable, but the job would be very difficult, adding: “The job will be to somehow pick up the pieces of an economy that has been battered by Covid and is an economy that is now being battered by seriously misguided decisions that are coming from Number 10 and Number 11.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Sir Keir Starmer with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Peter Byrne/PA)
Labour more trusted than Conservatives on the economy – poll
Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater has co-written the letter to the UK Government (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish ministers slam ‘reckless attitude’ to UK environment plans
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Unions demand ‘cast iron guarantee’ of no more cuts to services
Every year the Work and Pensions Secretary must review the level of benefits (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
‘Devastating’ if Tories break promise to uprate benefits in line with inflation
Barristers will be asked to vote on whether to end strike action in the wake of fresh Government proposals in a row over pay (PA)
Barristers to vote on ending strike action after pay offer
The completion date for one of the ferries has been pushed back until 2024 (Jane Barlow/PA)
No decision taken on costs increase for overdue ferries, says Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon responded to questions at Holyrood (Lesley Martin/PA)
Sturgeon: I support policies like Labour’s public energy firm
People thought to be migrants walk through the Border Force compound in Dover, Kent, after being brought from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Channel crossings resume following five-day hiatus
The commissioner handles complaints about MSPs (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Complaints to ‘malfunctioning’ watchdog will not be re-investigated, MSPs hear
Under the guarantee, state pensions are uprated by whichever is highest of 2.5%, wages and inflation (Joe Giddens/PA)
‘Real concern’ for pensioners banking on triple lock

More from Press and Journal

Aberchirder Library will be one of the Aberdeenshire libraries offering free computer access. Image: Jason Hedges.
Aberdeenshire Council offers free support to help with cost-of-living crisis
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 DO NOT USE UNTIL EVIDENCE GIVEN. Rosemary MacDowell, wife of William (Bill) MacDowell at Inverness High Court.
Agitated, dizzy and 'probably' telling the truth: The point the Renee and Andrew MacRae…
Many workers who were made redundant from Stoneywood paper mill attending a special support event today at Altens Hotel.
Agencies and employers gather to support Stoneywood mill workers at an Aberdeen event
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Minster's Questions (FMQ's) in the debating chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday September 29, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Questions. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon says Stoneywood mill collapse 'regrettable' after backlash
Picture/Ken Macpherson, Inverness. See Copyline story. Copy collect of RENEE MacRAE with 'lover' WILLIAM McDOWELL shortly before her disappearance in November 1976.
Long read: Four decades on, the many twists and turns of the Renee and…
Drugs raids were carried out at various locations across Oban.
Oban police call for every 'small piece of information' to bring drug dealing to…

Editor's Picks