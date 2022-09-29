Barristers to vote on ending strike action after pay offer, Government says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Barristers to vote on ending strike action after pay offer, Government says

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 10:40 am Updated: September 29, 2022, 11:06 am
Criminal defence barristers outside the Houses of Parliament in London last month (PA)
Criminal defence barristers outside the Houses of Parliament in London last month (PA)

Barristers will be asked to vote on whether to end strike action in the wake of fresh Government proposals in a row over pay, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.

According to the department, the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) has agreed to ballot members again after talks with new Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis in which he decided to propose further reforms to Government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work.

The offer represents “further investment of £54 million in the criminal bar and solicitors”, the MoJ said.

From left, Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis, alongside Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett and Master of the Rolls Sir Geoffrey Vos, at the Royal Courts of Justice, in central London, ahead of his swearing in ceremony as Lord Chancellor (Yui Mok/PA)
From left, Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis, alongside Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett and Master of the Rolls Sir Geoffrey Vos, at the Royal Courts of Justice, in central London, ahead of his swearing in ceremony as Lord Chancellor (Yui Mok/PA)

The CBA did not confirm the move but is said to be considering the offered terms.

A spokesman said “constructive talks have accelerated”.

But in a subsequent tweet, the CBA said: “It is not a good start that the Lord Chancellor @BrandonLewis has insisted on going ahead with a premature press release.”

The announcement comes after High Court judges ruled that delays to criminal trials affected by the ongoing strike may not be a good enough reason to keep defendants in custody on remand if the dispute continues beyond the end of November.

Sources suggested the court ruling may have “focused the minds of Government to address fundamental issues”.

Mr Lewis, who was sworn as Lord Chancellor at a ceremony on Thursday, said: “I greatly value the criminal bar and solicitors and the work they do every day in our crown and magistrates’ courts. They are crucial to reducing the backlog.

“My priority in these discussions has been to ensure that victims aren’t forced to wait longer to see justice done.

“These are generous proposals, and I would strongly urge all members of the Criminal Bar Association to consider carefully, end their strike and work with me to deliver better outcomes for victims of crime.”

A CBA spokesman told the PA news agency: “The CBA leadership has always maintained to its criminal barrister members, since the action started in April, that should there be any material improvement from Government to meet our six balloted demands… to address payment for all work done by criminal barristers, then we would put this to members in a new ballot where it would be for them to decide whether or not to suspend any action, pending any lasting settlement.

“That moment has not yet come but constructive talks have accelerated.”

Criminal barristers in England and Wales are taking part in a continuous walkout after a dispute over fees and conditions intensified.

Prior to that, they were striking on alternate weeks and refused to carry out certain types of work.

Barristers are due to receive a 15% fee rise from the end of September, meaning they will earn £7,000 more per year.

But there was anger the proposed pay rise would not be made effective immediately and apply only to new cases – not those already sitting in a backlog waiting to be dealt with by the courts.

The MoJ said the pay increase will now apply to the “vast majority of cases currently in the crown court” as well as provide a pay rise for solicitors, with further measures due to be announced in the coming weeks.

The CBA and the Bar Council have also “committed to working together with the Government to reduce the courts backlog and increasing diversity among barristers”, the department said.

Measures designed to reduce delays for victims – such as increasing early resolution of cases, reducing the number of ineffective trials and progressing cases between magistrates’ courts and the crown court – will be explored, a MoJ spokesman added.

